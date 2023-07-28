Ireland v Australia - Women

Healy, Perry ruled out of final ODI, McGrath to captain

Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry will miss the third and final ODI against Ireland as Tahlia McGrath becomes Australia’s 18th one-day skipper

Laura Jolly in Dublin

28 July 2023, 07:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

