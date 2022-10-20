Australia v Pakistan ODIs - Women

Healy ready to stand in for Lanning for Cup defence

New Aussie vice-captain Alyssa Healy says she is ready to step up if skipper Meg Lanning doesn't return before December's T20I tour of India

AAP

20 October 2022, 05:01 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo