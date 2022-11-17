Surging Sixers in pursuit of major advantage

The lure of a direct path to the Weber WBBL decider and a home final is driving the Sydney Sixers as they enter the final weekend of the regular season.

The Sixers need to win just one of their final two matches, against Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes, to lock in a home final at North Sydney Oval on Saturday, November 26.

They cemented their place in the top four on Wednesday night with their stunning win over Brisbane Heat, continuing a remarkable change in fortunes for the team which finished on the bottom of the table last season, and which has not featured in the WBBL finals since WBBL|04.

"This format, this tournament is all about momentum and what we were able to do last night was pretty remarkable and there’s a big sense in the group we want to be playing here next (Saturday)," Healy said in Sydney on Thursday.

"We haven’t been a part of (finals) for a little while and we haven’t had a home final for a long while."

Burns, Ecclestone produce match-winning partnership

For a second consecutive game, the Sixers stormed from nowhere to steal victory on Wednesday evening; at one point they needed 92 from 48 balls against Brisbane Heat before Erin Burns’ unbeaten 51 saw them home with three balls to spare.

That followed Alyssa Healy’s century-scoring heroics against Perth Scorchers on Sunday, where she steered the Sixers home on the final ball.

Following that game, Healy said the result was proof of the belief that existed within the squad.

"I think it was more pride than anything else (I’m feeling), the fact that we were able to win a game like that against a really good side," she said.

Healy echoed those sentiments on Thursday when reflecting on the win over the Heat.

"I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t (nervous) standing there when we needed 90-odd off 45 balls … but with what we’ve been able to achieve this season, it wasn’t out of the realms of possibility," she said.

"The way Erin Burns has played all year, and for Sophie Ecclestone to play as freely as she did, was amazing."

Sixers topple Heat after incredible chase

New Aussie vice-captain Healy is likely to be named Australia’s skipper for the upcoming T20I tour of India next week, as Meg Lanning continues her break from the game, but for now, she has her focus firmly on the Sixers.

And on Friday evening’s Sydney Smash against the Thunder, which will be a particularly special occasion for both squads as they celebrate the final weekend of Rachael Haynes’ professional career.

The Thunder captain will play her last game on Sunday against Adelaide Strikers having announced her retirement prior to the start of the season.

"It’s going to be emotional for everyone," Healy said.

"The festival of Rachael will begin tomorrow night and we’re all pumped to be a part of that.

"It’s going to be a great opportunity to play on the same park as her tomorrow night."

