Weber WBBL|07

Healy hits top gear, Lanning still searching for form

Elyse Villani insists a return to form is close for Meg Lanning after Alyssa Healy shrugged off her own run of low scores on the weekend

Laura Jolly

1 November 2021, 09:56 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo