Healy hits top gear, Lanning still searching for form

A relaxed Alyssa Healy hit back at her critics on Sunday in a stunning return to her best, but a question mark still lingers over the form of Melbourne Stars skipper Meg Lanning.

The Sixers' three-match Weber WBBL|07 losing streak had coincided with a run of single-digit scores from Healy, with the Australian star's rapid 57 in the tournament opener followed by scores of 3, 14, 5 and 1.

Speaking after the Sixers' defeat to the Melbourne Renegades on Saturday, assistant coach Gavin Twining had insisted a big Healy innings was not far away.

He may well have had access to a crystal ball, with his premonition coming to pass just 24 hours later when Healy slammed an unbeaten 94 in an emphatic win over the Scorchers in Perth.

Twining revealed that in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's defeat, Healy had identified the need for her to relax and be smarter in her decision making at the back end of overs.

"I think she's just trying too hard," Twining had said.

"'Midge' is just a really tough competitor who loves the contest.

"She's just trying a little bit hard at the moment to get the side off to a good start and putting a bit of pressure on herself.

"But I know she's only a couple of shots away from building a really good innings and then hopefully finishing the back end of the tournament really well."

Lanning, meanwhile, has passed fifty just once in 14 innings this season, an unbeaten 53 in the opening ODI against India on September 21.

Her seven WBBL|07 innings to date have yielded 96 runs at 19.2 and a strike rate of 80.7, with a high of 27no not out in Sunday's win over the Brisbane Heat.

Lanning, who returned to the top of the order over the weekend after starting the season at No.3, was scratchy in pursuit of the Heat's 9-95, occupying the crease for 37 deliveries and finding the boundary twice.

Speaking to Fox Cricket's The Blast on Sunday night, opening partner Elyse Villani insisted her skipper is not out of form.

"She'd still like to score at a quicker rate, but it was a start for her," Villani said.

"Sometimes you need a little bit of time in the middle, you just need a little bit of luck.

"There were a few shots she played that didn't quite find the boundary; if she had, it would have been a different story for her strike rate.

"It was really important for her to stay out there (against the Heat), and she looked really positive and I thought her intent was good.

"To be honest, I don't know if she's out of form, I think she's out of luck ... I think she's on the right path."

The Stars and Sixers are tied in equal third spot on the ladder with three wins each, with the Sixers to be back in action again on Wednesday against the Hobart Hurricanes.

The two-time champions reverted to their long-term opening partnership of Healy and Ellyse Perry for the Perth double-header, after deploying India star Shafali Verma alongside Healy earlier in the tournament.

Much has been made of Perry's position in the batting line-up, but Twining said the team expected to remain flexible throughout the remainder of WBBL|07.

"The group's talked right from the start about being a bit flexible with the batting order, because we've felt in the past it's been very one dimensional," he said.

"Part of that was looking at different conditions, and we felt that the quicker pitches over here in Perth, Ellyse and Alyssa have had had real good success over here in the past using the pace of the pitches.

"We've lacked, once we've lost a couple of wickets, our ability to hit the boundaries through the middle and back-end, so that's why Shafali was moved to the middle order.

"That was the thinking over here, but I know the girls want to be really flexible about what they do, who goes in at different times and playing the conditions and the opponent as well.

"Don't be surprised if there's a bit of flicking (of the batting order) between games and venues."