Tough World Cup group won't faze Aussies: Healy

Aussie stars hit the beach as trophy tour begins

Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy believes her team "definitely" has the tougher of the two pools for the upcoming T20 World Cup on home soil, but she is adamant the hosts will relish the pressure.

The reigning champions go into the tournament, beginning in Sydney on February 21, as the world’s top-ranked team in both limited-overs formats and having lost just three T20Is since the start of 2018.

QUICK SINGLE Controlling the controllable key for Cup hopeful

Add to that their home-ground advantage and there’s little doubting Meg Lanning’s team will be red-hot favourites regardless of their group.

But standing in their way in Group A are two other serious title contenders, second-ranked India and fourth-ranked New Zealand, alongside Bangadesh and Sri Lanka, with only the top two teams to advance.

Meanwhile in Group B, third-ranked England’s main competition for semi-final berths will come from South Africa (ranked fifth) and West Indies (ranked sixth), while Pakistan and Thailand round out their pool.

New Zealand will come into the World Cup with renewed confidence despite missing the semi-finals of the last two ICC tournaments, after a host of their players – led by player of the tournament Sophie Devine – enjoyed strong WBBL campaigns.

India, meanwhile, boast one of the more potent line-ups in the T20 game, with three batters – Jemimah Rodriques, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur – and three bowlers – Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav – all ranked inside the top 10 in the ICC charts.

Perry returns from injury as Vics thrash WA

But Healy says there will be no excuses for Australia.

"We’ve definitely got the harder pool, I’ll say it here first," Healy said at Bondi Beach on Wednesday as the official ICC Trophy Tour was launched.

"But I think that’s fantastic, it’s going to be really good for the sides in our pool to test ourselves early in the tournament.

"We’re going to have our work cut out for us, we’re going to have to play some really good and consistent T20 cricket, which is difficult to do, to get through pool stages.

"But we’ll take a bit of confidence from how we’ve played over the last 18 months and hopefully we can take it into the tournament."

South Africa's WBBL stars a World Cup threat: Lanning

Alongside the pressure that will accompany being favourites and hosts, Australia have a hectic schedule through the group stage.

In the space of 11 days, they will play four matches in four cities, travelling from Sydney to Perth, returning east to Canberra, before heading south to Melbourne.

"It’s a big task being the favourites at a home World Cup," Australia allrounder Ashleigh Gardner said on Wednesday.

"But I think we can take that in our stride."

Australia’s 15-player squad for the tournament, and for the T20I tri-series against India and England that will precede it, is expected to be named next week.

QUICK SINGLE Perry buzzing ahead of Victoria debut, World Cup

In good news for selectors, incumbent T20 squad member Erin Burns is expected to be available for selection despite undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery this week.

The surgery has ruled the allrounder, who made her international debut in September against West Indies, out of the NSW Breakers’ Women’s National Cricket League matches against Queensland and the ACT, but she is set to return for their third round of matches on January 21-23.

If selected in the World Cup squad, she would then link up with her Australian teammates in Sydney on January 26.

With 44 days remaining until the start of the World Cup, the Trophy Tour will travel 14,000kms around Australia visiting Sydney, Bowral, Newcastle, Brisbane, Ballarat, Bendigo, Perth, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart and Adelaide.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network