Weber WBBL|07

Circuit-breaker: The story behind Wellington's revival

The in-form Strikers leg-spinner details the off-field decisions leading to on-field success at home and abroad

Laura Jolly

23 October 2021, 07:02 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo