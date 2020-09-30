CommBank T20Is v New Zealand

Cool Kerr takes next step with starring role in NZ win

The Brisbane Heat have seen her talent in the WBBL and now Amelia Kerr has made a tremendous impact at international level with a key role in toppling the world champion Australians

Adam Burnett

30 September 2020, 05:53 PM AEST

