Women's Ashes - ODIs

‘Disaster’ averted, England set up thrilling Ashes climax

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones says England are a “different side” to previous Ashes series where things haven’t gone to plan

Laura Jolly in Southampton

16 July 2023, 09:40 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo