KFC BBL|10

'The Spiceman' set to go head-to-head with Lynn

Glenn Maxwell expects plenty of fireworks from the Melbourne Stars' new recruit when they take on Brisbane Heat on Friday

AAP

10 December 2020, 07:23 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo