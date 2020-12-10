'The Spiceman' set to go head-to-head with Lynn

Melbourne Stars' captain Glenn Maxwell can't wait to see West Indian recruit Andre Fletcher's KFC Big Bash League debut against Brisbane on Friday.

Fletcher, who labels himself the 'Spiceman', has made an instant impression on Maxwell, as the Stars begin their BBL campaign against the Heat in Canberra.

The 33-year-old right-hander is a no-nonsense striker of the ball, similar in style to Heat captain Chris Lynn.

It's a contest that Maxwell cannot wait to witness unfold at Manuka Oval.

"You're going to see some hard-hitting," Maxwell said.

"He's going to be certainly going pretty hard in that power play. He's probably going to be at the top of the order.

"He's going to excite our fans that's for sure. Probably in the same sort of batting style as Chris Lynn.

"Not a whole lot of movement, get that front leg out of the way and try to hit it as far as you can.

"It's going to be entertaining to watch a couple of power-hitters going up against each other tomorrow night."

The Stars once again missed out on a silverware last summer as they lost the BBL09 final to the Sydney Sixers.

With Fletcher joining a team already boasting Maxwell and fellow Australian representatives Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, the Stars are aiming to go one better this summer.

"We've been improving the last couple of years," Maxwell said.

"We're going in the right direction and hopefully we can build on last year."

Maxwell is in the form of his life but he says a Test recall could not be further from his mind.

The 32-year-old, who played the last of his seven Tests almost four years ago, is fresh from lighting up Australia's six white-ball clashes, punishing the Indian attack to all parts of the SCG and Canberra's Manuka Oval.

Maxwell's rollicking cameos helped boost Australia to victory in the opening two ODIs, before almost pulling off an unlikely run-chase that would have given his country a series clean-sweep.

He did it again on Tuesday night, with his blazing 54 proving crucial in Australia ending the Twenty20 series with a consolation victory.

"(It's) not even close to my mind at the moment. They announced the Test squad ages ago so my focus is 100 per cent on this Big Bash team," he said.

"It is nice to be hitting the ball well, feeling confident at the crease and having trust in what I do."

Brisbane Heat, who finished a lowly seventh last year, enter this summer with a much-changed squad.

AB de Villiers, Matthew Renshaw, James Pattinson, Ben Cutting and Josh Lalor have all exited.

The Heat have also suffered setbacks with Englishman Tom Banton pulling out of his planned stint and Afghan teen Mujeeb ur Rahman in hospital recovering from COVID-19.

It means Lynn will lead an inexperienced line-up into the opening stanza of the tournament.