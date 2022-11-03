KFC BBL|12

Superstar Dre-Russ gets Big Bash lifeline with Renegades

Melbourne Renegades have signed big-hitting West Indian allrounder Andre Russell as a replacement for Liam Livingstone after the No.1 pick's shock England Test call up

Jack Paynter

3 November 2022, 02:15 PM AEST

@jackpayn

