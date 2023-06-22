England's 'Bazball' blast at Boland a surprise for Aussies

Room for improvement despite Edgbaston win: McDonald

Australia coach Andrew McDonald claims there wasn't a lot in England's gung-ho approach to the first Test that surprised his men's team in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston, but he was a little taken aback at the manner in which their batters attacked Scott Boland.

The habitually immaculate seamer went into the first Test with a remarkable return of 33 wickets at 14.57 from his eight appearances, having conceded just 2.32 runs per over since his late-career debut against England at the MCG in 2021.

That represented the most miserly start to a Test tenure by any Australia fast bowler (minimum 30 wickets) since Rodney Hogg burst on the scene in the 1978-79 Ashes battle and snared 50 scalps while conceding just 2.01 per over.

But despite Boland's reputation for unerring accuracy and capacity to claim breakthroughs in bursts – as shown in this month's World Test Championship Final against India where he removed Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja inside three balls – he copped the full force of England's 'Bazball' tactics in Birmingham.

In the days before the Ashes got underway last Friday, former England captain Michael Vaughan told Fox Cricket of foreshadowed plans the host team's batters had for Boland, noting "they’ll be running at him like a spinner".

While that did not become a regular ploy, England used Boland's outstanding strength – his ability to regularly land the ball on a similar spot – against him by employing T20-style tactics to throw him off his length.

Joe Root – England's most threatening batter throughout the match – was especially aggressive, taking a step or two down the pitch to whip Boland through mid-wicket or audaciously reverse-ramping above the slips as the previously parsimonious seamer returned 2-147 from 26 overs (economy rate 5.65).

On several occasions during the onslaught, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey donned a helmet and stood up to the stumps for Boland in a bid to prevent batters taking too many liberties, but it didn't stop Root taking 21 runs from two overs against him on at the start of day four.

"We'd seen the way they go about it, they are ultra-aggressive," McDonald told reporters as both teams took a break from training before stepping up preparations for the second Test that begins at Lord's on Wednesday.

"But I think Scott Boland, that match-up probably surprised us how aggressive they were against Scott.

"So that's something we can look at and find better ways through.

"We feel as though the way we went about it was planned and we executed what we wanted.

"There was some different things thrown at us at different times that clearly surprised us, which is no doubt like any other game of cricket.

"And then you've got to factor in the surface.

"Day one was potentially the best day to bat, the sun was out and they put some pressure on us.

"We can no doubt learn from that."

Joe Root plays a ramp shot against Scott Boland at Edgbaston // Getty

While England's scoring rate throughout the first Test (almost 4.6 runs per over) was demonstrably higher than their rivals (3.2) in posting one fewer run overall, the boundary count for 'Bazball' versus traditional fell in the latter's favour.

Australia's batters posted a total of 68 fours and 11 sixes across their two innings, while England's tally finished at 67 fours and seven sixes albeit from 64 fewer overs faced.

Boland's metronomic bowling style and slightly slower ball speed compared to fellow seamers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green might have meant he became the focus for England's blazing bats, but there was also a decided sameness to Australia's all-right-arm pace attack.

McDonald admitted the decision to omit his team's fastest bowler, left-arm swing specialist Mitchell Starc, was based purely on a pre-Test assessment of the Edgbaston which was as dry as it was flat, and lacked pace across all five days.

He also conceded that, upon reflection, Starc's point of difference and proven ability to swing the old ball might have been useful on a track that produced just one catch for slips fielders – from the bowling of England spinner Moeen Ali – and offered little to the seamers throughout.

"It's conditions-based, and I've said that from the get-go," McDonald said in explaining the rationale for choosing Hazlewood (who returned match figures of 3-109) ahead of Starc.

"We feel as though, looking back on it, potentially Mitch could have played a role, there's no doubt about that.

"But line and length potentially over left-arm swing, and we didn’t feel as though we may have got swinging conditions (at Edgbaston).

"It's really down to a gut feel at selection, so it can be critiqued any way you want.

"We felt like when we went into the game, with all the information that we had, we made the best decision.

"We took Starcy on that journey, he understands that and he understands the fact there is four more Test matches and he's got a pivotal part to play within that.

"There's going to be huge demand on all our fast bowlers to get through the five (Ashes) Test matches, plus the World Test Championship.

"Josh was fit and available, we felt like he was the best on this surface and that might be Mitch next game, who knows?"

Although it was England's batting plans against pace bowling that raised eyebrows most notably in the Australia dressing room, ultimately it was the role played by respective off-spinners – Nathan Lyon for Australia and England's Moeen – that proved decisive in the final outcome.

Moeen was a 'captain's call' selection by England skipper Ben Stokes when his front-line spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series with a back stress fracture earlier this month.

The allrounder had retired from Test cricket two years earlier to focus on limited-overs formats, and his lack of lengthy spells with a red ball proved costly when a red-raw blister developed on the 36-year-old’s spinning finger after day two and he struggled for control from then on.

He finished the Test with a creditable 3-204 from a gruelling 47 overs but remains in doubt for Lord's given the damage done to the digit that will be at risk of getting re-injured should he take on another hefty workload.

By contrast, Lyon ended the Test as leading wicket-taker with 8-229 from 53 overs including the vital top-order wickets of Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Jonny Bairstow in England's first innings and then Root, Brook and Bairstow in the second in the face of all-out attack from those belligerent batters.

"The way they played Nathan Lyon was predictable in some ways," McDonald said of his record-breaking spinner who stands five wickets shy of 500 Test scalps heading to Lord's.

"I thought his output in the game – eight wickets under that type of pressure, and clearly he's a world-class performer – but to be able to navigate through that and give us an opportunity to get the game where it got to, chasing 280 over the last couple of days was very impressive."

If there was another up-side for McDonald from England's 'Bazball' ethos, apart from his team's two-wicket win, it was that the helter-skelter approach they took to batting meant Australia's quicks faced a comparatively light workload in the first Test.

In total, Cummins, Hazlewood, Boland and Green sent down a combined 91.2 overs while England's more senior seam quartet of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Stokes – still battling a chronic left-knee injury – bowled 136.4 between them.

That demand is not expected to be any lighter at Lord's given Stokes's pre-series requests for curators to prepare fast, flat Ashes pitches upon which his hell-for-leather batters can cash in, but which are likely to offer more toil for fast and slow bowlers alike.

While Stokes admitted after slipping 0-1 behind in the five-match Ashes battle the Edgbaston pitch was not quite what he had in mind when expressing his preference, he gave no indication of changing his order to bowler-friendly green seamers.

"It wasn't the ideal surface that you want, but it made you have to be a bit more sort of outside the box and more tactical," he said of the pitch at Edgbaston where England have now lost two consecutive Ashes Tests.

"It wasn't a wicket where you could keep three slips in all the time, and you think an edge would come if we bowled well.

"It was a very tough wicket to produce wickets that you conventionally see in English conditions.

"It's not that often you find yourself only having one slip at a number nine and a number ten (batters) at the back end of a day, especially with a new ball."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood