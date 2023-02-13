Galle-or-nothing: Aussies urged to heed past lessons

Usman Khawaja was sitting next to Cameron Green as he took his pads off in the Galle changerooms after the first day of Australia's Test tour of Sri Lanka last year when he offered the allrounder, 13 years his junior, some sage counsel.

Next in to bat in the most challenging pitch conditions he would face in his career, Green hung off every word as Khawaja, who had fought to be 47 not out at stumps, urged him to "create some luck".

"The times I've struggled here is when I haven't shown intent," Khawaja said to Green in a conversation captured in the second season of the Amazon documentary, The Test. "I've gotten out once, gotten out twice and then shat myself. Then it's game."

Green heeded those words.

The 23-year-old returned the following day to sweep his way to 77, the highest individual score of the match and one Steve Smith suggested was worth double, and earn his first Test player of the match award in a 10-wicket win.

Seven months on and even the most senior members of the Australian team have needed reminding of Khawaja's advice after their touch-up in Nagpur.

That victory in Galle is up there with their preceding match in Lahore, which clinched a grinding 1-0 series win over Pakistan, as Australia's finest since Pat Cummins took over as captain.

Both were the reward for the wholehearted buy-in of strategies rarely required at home and in conditions Australian teams have previously found alien.

In their two-and-a-half-day thrashing against India last week that saw them record their lowest ever team score in India, Australia's leaders have admitted that commitment was missing.

Cummins wants his side to do away with the traditional Australian way of early caution before playing more expansively. Coach Andrew McDonald questioned why so few sweep-shots were played. Vice-captain Smith has urged teammates to have the courage to hit over the top.

In essence, it is what Khawaja had told Green in the sheds at Galle; be brave.

"We felt as though we probably weren't as proactive as what we needed to be in the extreme conditions and in Galle we showed that … we (can be) really productive," McDonald told reporters on Sunday.

"In this instance, we probably weren't and that showed up in the second innings.

"If you stand still and look to defend for long periods of time against that quality spin line-up, you've got a ball with (your) number on it.

"Unfortunately, we weren't able to get into the method that we wanted to apply.

"We saw very little sweeping which is something that we valued leading in as well. So we'll review why that was the case.

"There's no doubt that when you're under extreme pressure like that, and you're behind the game that sometimes you … need to be more expansive than that. If we get behind the game, we need to be braver and more proactive next time."

There is another lesson to be learnt from that Sri Lanka tour.

While the second Test of that series, also held in Galle, was played on a more docile pitch than Nagpur (initially, at least) the way it unfolded was strikingly similar to how Australia unravelled at the VCA Stadium.

On both occasions, the Aussies fell well short of setting a strong total after winning the toss and batting. In Galle, it had been 364 which was shown to be sub-par as their final five wickets were handed over for only 35. In Nagpur, they scrapped to just 177.

Similarly, in both Tests Australia's spinners gradually became less potent and found the final few wickets decisively elusive. In Galle, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson took five wickets between them from 102 overs as Sri Lanka more than doubled their score after losing their first four wickets. In Nagpur, debutant Todd Murphy was their most effective bowler as Lyon sent down 49 overs for a solitary victim, while the Aussies still held a lead when India's fifth wicket fell. The hosts’ numbers seven, nine and 10 batters combined for more runs than Australia's entire team managed in their first innings.

And on both occasions, a weary batting group lost half their wickets to lbws, mostly to balls beating their inside edge. In Galle, it was all out 151 with spinners taking all 10 wickets, in Nagpur, it was 91 with spinners accounting for eight.

"First innings runs – we put a (high) value on that," said McDonald. "I think that the (second) Galle (Test) was slightly different … We were in a really solid position. This time we were 2 for (2) and the fast bowlers opened us up early.

"Every game is different. But if you look at a trend in the games – not enough first innings runs, a lot of runs from the opposition, getting behind the game and then under extreme pressure not being able to get into the way that we want to play.

"It's the pressure that builds up when you get 200-plus runs behind in the game.

"You feel as though my only way out of this is to take my time and defend. If you're not proactive, if you allow the bowler to take it to you, with catchers around the bat, then something's going to happen."

Nagpur might be as tough as conditions get for Australia in this series. If it isn't, they will have no excuses.

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

March 1-5: Third Test, Dharamsala, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches will be broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav