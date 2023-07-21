McDonald yet to see proof spin call was wrong

England batters dominate, new injury headache for Aussies

Australia have defended their decision to go into Old Trafford without a spinner, insistent they are yet to see proof that the Manchester wicket will favour tweakers.

The tourists ended a nightmare second day firmly on the back foot in the fourth Ashes Test, with England 4-384 at stumps and leading by 67 runs.

Well behind in the game and with rain forecast for day four, Australia insist it is too early to start playing for a draw that will ensure they retain the Ashes.

With Nathan Lyon injured and no Todd Murphy in the team, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were asked to get through the bulk of the work for Australia on Thursday.

Allrounders Mitch Marsh and Cameron Green bowled nine and 10 overs each, while part-time spinner Travis Head was smacked for 0-48 from six overs.

Also notable was the fact Head was brought into the attack after 22 overs on Thursday, eight overs earlier than when Murphy was used in the first innings at Headingley.

Australia's decision not to play a spinner has already caused significant debate, particularly after Moeen Ali got some purchase for England on day one.

But regardless, coach and selector Andrew McDonald said there was nothing to suggest from the pitch yet that Australia had got their call wrong.

"We felt like on this surface, against this opponent, that spin wouldn't play a huge part and we're yet to see that," McDonald told the BBC.

"I know Moeen took a wicket in the first innings, but we'll never know what it would've looked like with a spinner today.

"We went with a different attack and we've got to focus on the bowlers we've got."

Australia's decision to go without Murphy came after he was limited to 9.3 overs across two innings at Headingley, while Marsh scored a century filling in for an injured Green.

Assistant coach and former New Zealand spinner Dan Vettori said on Thursday it was still too early to judge if Australia's call was the wrong one.

"With the thoughts on the wicket and with potential weather conditions around, we potentially thought the Test match would be of a shorter nature," Vettori said.

"And also the way England play, how aggressive they are, it can shorten the game up a bit.

"It's a selector's call, but it's one of the ones we will judge at the end of the Test match, not two days in."

After day one England’s Stuart Broad suggested Australia may have made a mistake at the selection table.

"Old Trafford historically is a place you'd want a spinner," Broad said, adding that Moeen’s wicket of Marnus Labuschagne was "something that I'm sure worried them a little bit".