Men's Ashes 2023

McDonald yet to see proof spin call was wrong

Australia coach Andrew McDonald said there was nothing from the Old Trafford pitch yet that suggested his side had erred in leaving out a frontline spinner

AAP

21 July 2023, 02:49 PM AEST

