Tye break: Return of the death-bowling king

Just months after breaking down in tears convinced that his international career was over, Andrew Tye says he has never been better placed to make his mark on the biggest stage.

Tye is the feel-good story of Australia's upcoming limited-overs tour of England after the Big Bash’s death-bowling king won selection despite missing almost the whole 2019-20 summer and being cut form Western Australia's contract list earlier this year.

The paceman suffered a severe elbow injury in October while training with Australia's T20 team, with the surgery not only seeing him miss the Perth Scorchers' entire KFC BBL season but also leaving him questioning his long-term future.

"I broke down on the phone crying to my partner," Tye told reporters on Friday. "I’d worked so hard to get back in the team and then this happened.

"It was a tough summer watching a lot of cricket and not playing, being frustrated at the injury which wasn’t coming along quite as quickly as it could.

"Since all that I’ve had a lot of time at home and really enjoyed it. It’s been the best preparation really, the longest time in 10 years I’ve spent at home."

Captain Aaron Finch has labelled Tye “the ultimate team man”; he is bringing a ‘Nanopresso’ coffee machine and a milk-frother to the UK, purchasing chocolate and chai powders for sweet-toothed teammates, and has even put his hand up to fix teammates bats when required.

But Tye is eager to make an impact on the field too.

Despite not winning a contract with WA, the right-armer has been training with the Warriors squad and working closely with state bowling coach Matt Mason on subtle tweaks to his bowling action.

Tye turns 34 later this year but says he is bowling better than ever and has one eye on Australia's back-to-back T20 World Cup campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

"When I injured myself 10 months ago it was a possibility I wouldn’t get back in," he admitted.

"I was hopeful, though, with it being back-to-back T20 World Cup years that there would still be a chance and they would give me a crack to get my spot back.

"Then when all the coronavirus happened you are uncertain and you just never know, so very pumped to be back in Australia colours.

"My bowling feels (the) best it ever has. I have made a few slight tweaks to my action and worked pretty closely with Matt Mason this year. I have never doubted my bowling.”

One of the world's best exponents of the 'knuckle-ball' slower delivery, Tye hasn't played an ODI since Australia's horror game against England at Trent Bridge two years ago when they conceded a world record 480 in 50 overs.

Tye's nine overs went for 100, but he is adamant he is better placed to handle international pressure.

Tye's figures at Trent Bridge didn't make for pretty reading // Getty

"It was a freak of nature … Sometimes they happen. You don’t plan for them or foresee them coming," said Tye.

"I’ve learnt my lessons from that game. I quite often get reminded of it. My last game there probably wasn’t the greatest. It’s a good challenge to come back and learn from those lessons.

"Hopefully we get the better of (them) this time."

Tye will head straight to the UAE after Australia's tour of England (which features three ODIs and three T20s) to link up with his new Indian Premier League club, Rajasthan Royals.

While he remains available for WA in Sheffield Shield cricket, he conceded it is unlikely he will feature in their red-ball plans again and may instead focus on winning contracts in overseas T20 leagues.

"There’s new tournaments popping up everywhere," said Tye. "I could go to Canada, I could go to the South African Mzanzi Super League, there’s PSL (Pakistan Super League), there’s BPL (Bangladesh Premier League).

"I think there’ll be enough cricket for me to play but then it’s just up to me in deciding what works for me."