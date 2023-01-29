KFC BBL|12

Renewed pace means Tye’s time not up

A focus on increasing his speed in recent years has paid dividends for Andrew Tye, and the 36-year-old has no plans to hang up the spikes

Jack Paynter in Perth

29 January 2023, 02:20 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo