Sutherland vows to take every chance in world's best side

When it comes to cracking a spot in the world's best T20 side, you cannot afford to let your shot slip by.

Fresh off scoring a maiden Test century in Nottingham, Annabel Sutherland is back in Australia's 20-over XI and determined to make the most of her latest opportunity in the green and gold.

The right-armer put in an economical display in the first T20I at Edgbaston, then picked up three wickets – removing Alice Capsey and Heather Knight with consecutive balls – before hitting a rapid 20 off 12 in Australia's three-run defeat at The Oval on Wednesday.

Sutherland has been forced to bide her time on the sidelines during Australia's recent major T20 tournaments.

She carried the drinks throughout last year's Commonwealth Games and played just one match during the T20 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year, when Alyssa Healy sat out a group game against South Africa with a minor niggle.

But the Victorian's recent experiences around the globe on the domestic circuit – and in particular her breakout season at Melbourne Stars in last year's Weber WBBL – has the 21-year-old confident she can immediately make an impact when her chance comes.

"It's a tough team to crack into and once you do get in, you want to do everything you can to take the opportunity," Sutherland told cricket.com.au following Wednesday's second T20I.

"The skipper gave me four today, which was good and I made the most of it, I think."

Sutherland topped both the runs and wickets tables for Melbourne Stars last summer, scoring 304 runs and capturing 21 wickets, thriving on the added responsibility of being a leading international in a young team in the absence of Meg Lanning.

Those performances followed her stint with Welsh Fire at the Hundred last August, while she was also part of the inaugural Women's Premier League in India in March, where she turned out for Gujarat Giants.

"I think T20 is a game where you the more you play, the better you get and I've been lucky enough to get exposed to different conditions, different competitions around the world," she said.

"To play a bit more of a leadership role in that Melbourne Stars team was really cool, I learnt a lot from it too.

"So that and the Hundred and the WPL are different experiences which you bank and lean on at different times in different matches."

Heather Knight walks off after being dismissed for a golden duck // Getty

Sutherland's third over at The Oval saw her remove the dangerous Capsey for five before raining on Knight's 100th game celebrations when she bowled the English captain for a golden duck.

While Wednesday's result did not go Australia's way, the tourists still hold a 6-2 lead and remain just one win away from retaining the Ashes with one T20I and three ODIs to play.

"I was pretty happy (to get Knight)," Sutherland said.

"She's obviously a class player and in her 100th game too, so it was nice to get her first ball and not have to watch her make any runs.

"It came out all right and (it was) nice that the wicket had a bit of pace and bounce in it."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia lead the multi-format series 6-2

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England T20 squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt