Australia's future arrives in form of sensational Sutherland

'I'm not sure it's sunken in yet': Sutherland on maiden ton

On the eve of this Test in Nottingham, Alyssa Healy tipped the next generation would "bang the door down" and provide a glimpse into the next 10 years of Ashes battles.

Annabel Sutherland did not just bang down the door at Trent Bridge on Friday, she removed it from its hinges and left it lying somewhere on the concourse outside the Pavilion.

Records tumbled as the 21-year-old became the youngest Australian woman to score a Test century since Belinda Clark in 1991 – and the youngest to do so in an Ashes Test – while also notching the fastest Test hundred by an Australian woman.

QUICK SINGLE Runs flow for England after Sutherland's brilliant century

Her unbeaten 137 from 184 deliveries was the highest score by a No.8 in a women's Test, an innings that featured 16 fours and one enormous six off the bowling of Sophie Ecclestone.

In doing so, Sutherland ensured her name will soon be added to Trent Bridge honour board that already includes the likes of Sir Donald Bradman, Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Viv Richards and Brian Lara.

"It's pretty special, I'm not sure it's quite sunk in yet, but even seeing Kim Garth at the other end and how pumped she was for me, it's pretty cool," she reflected after play on Friday.

"It's something you dream of growing up, (even) just to pull on the Baggy Green, but to do that job for the team yesterday and today was pretty cool.

"The main thing was just getting in there and spending time out there, that was what was required for the team so I was happy to do my part and put on a solid score."

Sutherland smashes record-breaking maiden century

Not content with top-scoring in Australia's record first-innings 473, Sutherland then claimed the first English wicket when she had Emma Lamb caught at slip for 10.

It was only Sutherland's fourth Test innings in her third match, having made her debut against India on the Gold Coast in 2021.

Her opportunities in Australia's white-ball teams have similarly been limited since making her T20I debut in Canberra in early 2020; in 31 white-ball matches she has batted on just 12 occasions and only twice batted higher than No.7.

But the Australian brains trust have always known Sutherland's potential with willow in hand.

QUICK SINGLE Sutherland in rare air with incredible Test ton from No.8

She was a surprise selection in Australia's squad for the 2020 T20 World Cup and before she had even made her debut, Perry predicted the then-18-year-old could turn out to be one of the best players the nation had ever produced.

On T20 debut in February 2020 she hit an unbeaten 22 off 11 balls at Manuka Oval to rescue Australia from a tough situation and tie the opening game of the tri-series.

In just her third ODI appearance, playing New Zealand at Allan Border Field in October 2020, she was promoted to No.3 for the final match of the series when captain Meg Lanning missed the game with a mild hamstring strain and held her own to score 35.

More recently, away from the international spotlight, Sutherland has been showing off the development of her batting game.

She started last summer's 50-over domestic season by hitting her first WNCL century for Victoria against South Australia, then backed up 11 days later with another against Tasmania.

Beaumont responds with first Test ton after Sutherland's epic

Shortly after, she produced her best WBBL campaign yet for the Melbourne Stars, thriving on the added responsibility in a young team and in the absence of Lanning.

Sutherland spent WBBL|08 at No.4 and topped both the runs and wickets tables for the club with 304 runs and 21 wickets.

"I've had a lot of support along the way to get me to where I am," Sutherland said.

"I've got a great family to support me, a cricketing family – we love sport and we talk about sport a lot. In particular, my older brother (Will) who also plays, so we talk a lot, doing similar things in both being an allrounder.

"And my coaches along the way, I've spent a lot of time with the batting coach in Victoria, Dulip Samaraweera, I absolutely love training with him and he's been a huge help in my development over the last few years.

"I absolutely love batting, so all the coaches try and kick me out of the nets when their shoulders get sore.

"It's something that I've always loved, having that balance with the ball and with the bat – you're always in the game.

"It's something I've worked pretty hard at and really enjoy doing so (and) I think it's held me in good stead so far."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (8pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)