Women's Ashes - Test

Australia's future arrives in form of sensational Sutherland

The potential of the young Victorian allrounder has been known for some time, and on day two in Nottingham, she duly delivered on that promise

Laura Jolly at Trent Bridge

24 June 2023, 07:11 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo