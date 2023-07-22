Scoop Podcast: Ashes wrap with Annabel Sutherland

Australia have retained the Ashes! But it certainly didn't go all the way of the visitors as England pulled off a remarkable fightback from a six-nil deficit to level the multi-format series at eight points apiece.

Australian allrounder Annabel Sutherland joins Laura and Emily on the podcast to reflect on her first Ashes tour of the UK including some highlights on and off the field, plus assess what went wrong for Australia and what they're aiming to rectify in the three ODIs against Ireland.