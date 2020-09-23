Sutherland storm set to hit this summer, says Lanning

Perry continues rehab as Aussies prepare for NZ

When teenage allrounder Annabel Sutherland was named in Australia's T20 World Cup squad earlier this year, her maiden international call-up came as something of a surprise to many.

Just nine months later, Australia captain Meg Lanning believes the 18-year-old is ready to take this summer by storm.

A tall pace bowler and talented batter, Sutherland has spent her first full preseason since graduating from high school adding muscle to her lean frame and toiling to improve both facets of her game.

Early signs suggest the graft is paying off.

"Annabel Sutherland is the one," Lanning told The Scoop podcast when asked which of her teammates had impressed her the most this preseason.

"She's built really nicely and with a little bit of training under her belt – this is her first proper preseason really, she was still in year 12 last year – to see how much she's improved both physically and from a cricket sense as well, has been really impressive.

"She's an absolute beast, she's going to dominate in the years to come.

"She already looks like she really belongs at this level training with everyone here, so I think we'll see a lot of her in the years ahead."

Sutherland debuted in the tri-series against England and India in the lead-up to the World Cup in February and took the field in three group stage matches during the ICC tournament.

Opportunities with the bat were limited in a star-studded line-up but she impressed in her first ever innings with an unbeaten 22.

Likewise, she has delivered just 48 balls in international cricket but should greater opportunity present itself in the upcoming CommBank T20 and ODI series against New Zealand, teammate Alyssa Healy believes the teenager will seize it.

"She's incredibly exciting, that's all I can say," Healy said in Brisbane on Tuesday.

"She's almost taken her game to the next level over this six-month break.

"I read the article yesterday saying she was bigger and faster and stronger and I can definitely see that out on the training paddock.

"She's bowling a really heavy ball at the moment in the nets which is making it quite challenging for us to face and she's hitting the ball ridiculously hard as well.

"She's got an incredible opportunity to learn from one of the best allrounder in the world in Pez (Ellyse Perry) and hone her skills but what she is showing at the moment is incredibly exciting.

"Hopefully she gets ample opportunity in the green and gold this summer and in the WBBL, she's going to play a key role for her side (Melbourne Stars) as well."

Australia and New Zealand will meet in a practice match on Thursday ahead of the first T20I on Saturday.