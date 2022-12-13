Sutherland biding time to make her mark in new role

In case you don't know me: Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland admits Australia’s middle-order batters are starting to suffer from a touch of pad rash, but insists they are happy to bide their time in the ongoing T20I series in Mumbai.

Australia lost just two wickets in the opening two matches, with Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath unbeaten in both of their innings to date, first chasing a target of 173 in 18.1 overs on Friday, before setting India a target of 188 in Sunday’s second match.

It means the tourists have yet to test their new-look middle order following the retirement of Rachael Haynes and McGrath’s promotion to fill Meg Lanning’s spot at No.3.

But Australia are likely to push the envelope even further if they find themselves batting first again in Wednesday’s third game, having conceded they left runs in the middle after India matched their score of 187 on Sunday then won the super over.

"I think there's a few of us who've got a little bit of pad rash, I know Ash (Gardner) was chomping at the bit to get out there in that first innings in that second game," Sutherland told cricket.com.au on Monday.

"The girls have done a phenomenal job up the top there with T-Mac and Moons so we can't really complain, but I think everyone's pretty keen if they do get a chance to get out there and have a chance to have some time in the middle."

Sutherland arrived in India brimming with confidence following a breakout season with bat and ball in the Weber WBBL, which saw her top both the runs and wickets tables for Melbourne Stars, scoring 304 runs and capturing 21 wickets.

She slotted in at No.4 and thrived on the added responsibility in a young team and in the absence of Lanning.

Having been forced to bide her time on the sidelines during the Commonwealth Games when she could not break into the T20I XI, Sutherland’s WBBL form made her impossible to ignore when spots were created by the absence of Lanning and Haynes.

"It was cool to get that opportunity at number four with the Stars and put a few runs on the board," Sutherland said.

"I really enjoyed that position, it was probably a little bit different, you're coming into different situations (but) It was a good challenge, a different experience and I think it has held me in good stead if I do get a chance with the bat in this series.

"Anytime you get a chance in the XI you're pretty stoked and you only have to look at who's sitting on the sidelines to see that depth … I'll keep running with it whilst I'm in the XI and it's all about taking your opportunity when it comes."

Sutherland, who has captured the key wicket of India opener Smriti Mandhana twice in as many games on this tour, is also enjoying working with new pace bowling coach Scott Prestwidge.

Smriti Mandhana has been out twice to Sutherland in the first two T20s // Getty

The former Queensland and Heat assistant was appointed to the role in September but has previously worked with the Australian group during camps in Brisbane, and throughout their 2020 series against New Zealand.

"I think off the back of the Big Bash, I'm feeling in pretty good rhythm," she said.

"We've got so many options seam-wise so when you get an over here or there, so it's about being ready and taking your chance and knowing your plans.

"I'm trying to put my hand up, if I get thrown the ball, I'm happy to take it."

This is Sutherland’s first experience playing cricket in India, but for the entire Australian group this has so far been a tour unlike any of their previous subcontinent experiences.

The vocal India crowd has been a new experience for the Aussies // Getty

Their T20I tri-series games against India and England in 2018, played at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium – the venue for the final three games of the current tour – were played at 10am local time and sparsely attended, while the capacity of their one-dayers in Baroda was limited to 10,000.

That is in stark contrast to the crowds of 25,000 and 47,000 that piled into DY Patil Stadium for the weekend’s matches.

"It's such a cool place to play cricket ... I'm just trying to soak it up as much as I can," Sutherland said.

"(On Sunday) it was so, so loud, whenever the Indians do anything remotely good it goes off and then when we take a wicket or something it's deadly silence, so it's a little bit different.

"You see (those crowds) in the IPL and that sort of thing, so to be out there and seeing the Mexican wave going around, it's incredible (and) so much fun to be out there.

"There's not even any point talking (to each other on the field) … we spoke about creating a bit of movement in the field to show our energy that way, because you literally can't even hear each other five meters away.

"It's lots of fun definitely and a new challenge."

Australia's T20I tour of India

1st T20I: Australia won by 9 wickets

2nd T20I: Match tied (India won the Super Over)

3rd T20I: December 14, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 15, 12.30am AEDT)

4th T20I: December 17, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 18, 12.30am AEDT)

5th T20I: December 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 21, 12.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol