IPL 2023

Like father, like son: Tendulkar makes IPL debut

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun has made his debut with the Mumbai Indians, with the pair becoming the first father-son duo to have appeared in the IPL

Reuters

17 April 2023, 08:33 AM AEST

