Gardner sticks to her guns as stocks continue to rise

Ashleigh Gardner credits sticking to her guns both on and off the field for her continued rise, revealing how she pushed through some ‘dark days’ of social media abuse last month after she raised her concerns around playing on January 26.

Gardner strengthened her claims on the title of world’s best T20 allrounder with a career-best display in Australia’s T20 World Cup opener, ripping through New Zealand at Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday evening, taking 5-12.

They were the best ever figures by an Australian at the ICC event, and the equal-second best by an Australian woman overall.

Her off-spin was helped skittle the White Ferns for 76, sealing a 97-run victory for the tournament favourites.

Gardner, who recently rose to No.1 in the ICC’s T20 allrounder rankings and who was the WBBL|08 player of the tournament, continues to go from strength to strength with both facets of her game.

Her off-field leadership has also seen her grow in stature, and following Australia’s win in Paarl, Gardner reflected on the difficult days that came after she shared her discomfort with the national side playing on January 26.

Gardner expressed via a statement on social media how the scheduling of the second T20I against Pakistan on that date "did not sit well" with her, but she played in the game in Hobart, which saw Australia wear their First Nations kit, and use the experience as a learning opportunity while also acknowledging the difficulty and trauma of the date for many.

The proud Muruwari woman had the full support of her teammates and from large portions of the cricket community, but she was also submit to vicious abuse on social media in the days following her post.

"I knew when posting that statement that there was going to be backlash," Gardner told reporters following Saturday’s game.

"I think I underestimated how much I copped and I tried my best not to look at all that stuff, but I feel like it's only human nature to read comments.

"But it was a moment where I stuck to my guns and I put that statement out there because that's what I believed in.

"I guess I've just tried to flip that and turn it into a positive that it's sparked conversations.

"Not everyone's going to agree with everything that people say and that's totally fine, but as long as I change some people's minds about certain things, whether it's social issues or not, I’m trying to take the confidence out of that.

"The support that I had from my teammates and support staff was huge, because it was a couple of dark days there where I was like, ‘why did I do that?’

"But knowing that it was for a good cause (I was) just trying to take that confidence from that.

"Going into my cricket as well, I’m sticking to my guns with how I play cricket and then how I act off the field as well, and I’m trying to keep those things pretty close together."

Gardner’s big night out for Australia could help boost her chances of a major pay day come Monday’s Women’s Premier League auction.

The allrounder will be the first Australian to go under the hammer, listed third overall behind Sophie Devine and Sophie Ecclestone.

Managing the huge interest and novelty of the inaugural auction during a World Cup campaign is an ongoing challenge for teams, and Gardner admitted it had been difficult to ignore the hype – even when sleeping.

"To be honest, I've tried to not think about it but I'd be lying if I said I haven't," she said.

"I actually dreamt about it the other night, which is quite sad but (also) quite funny but that's how much I've been thinking about it, unfortunately.

"It's a huge moment for women's cricket and to see that the money that's been put into women's cricket over in India to ultimately have that global impact, to have associate players given the opportunity to play in that competition, is huge to take back to their homelands.

"For me, it's certainly not about the money side of things, it's being able to go over there and challenge myself in different conditions.

"Playing in India is super challenging and the conditions are challenging with the heat and things like that ... if I get the opportunity to go over there and play in that, I'll certainly be pretty happy with it, but my focus right now is on the World Cup and playing for my country.

"(The auction is) kind of the elephant in the room for a lot of teams and we’re trying to keep our focus pretty sharply on this World Cup."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)