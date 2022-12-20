‘Such an exciting challenge’: Ashes looms as battle of styles

England's historic 3-0 Test series win in Pakistan while playing an aggressive 'Bazball' style shouldn't change Australia's approach in next year's Ashes series.

That's the view of Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori who says "the key is to be able to stay true to your own style".

Vettori says England's success will set up an exciting challenge for the vaunted Australian bowling attack when they play five Tests in England in 2023.

The attacking style of play championed by England coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes has secured victory in nine of their last 10 Test matches, and the performance in Pakistan underlined their new approach.

England had won just two Tests in Pakistan before this latest series. They upped the ante with bat and ball, scoring at more than six runs an over in some innings and taking 60 wickets in three Tests in conditions that suited the hosts.

Vettori said he expected England's batters to come at Australia the same way.

"They are going to give it a go, it looks like. I think that is what everyone is excited about… that aggressive nature versus an exceptional (Australian) bowling attack," Vettori said.

"They did it against South Africa and we have all acknowledged South Africa are an exceptional bowling attack. It is such an exciting challenge for this bowling unit.

"The key (against England) is to still have the ability to play your own style of cricket.

"England put so much pressure on you through their scoring rate. The hardest thing to do is to sit back and say 'These guys are playing really well. We've got to give them respect and we can't just keep going harder and harder'.

Pakistan did not try to match England's style, but were still powerless to stop them.

"I still think you have got to be true to yourself," Vettori said.

"That is what England are trying to do. They are trying to play an authentic brand of cricket they want to instil in their players."

Stokes has set attacking fields and not been overly concerned about run rates.

"(Paceman Jimmy) Anderson has been exceptional and remained economical throughout," Vettori said.

"He has allowed the likes of (spinner) Jack Leach to attack. There have been some attacking fields for him and he seems to have revelled in it."

Vettori is not surprised former New Zealand teammate McCullum is driving England's attacking cricket.

"That's Brendon's nature. There is positivity in everything he does," he said.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

FourthTest: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

FifthTest: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval