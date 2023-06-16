Men's Ashes 2023

No war of words as skippers stick to 'how we want to play'

The pre-Ashes talk has been notably unfamiliar to series past as both Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes spent more time focusing on their own teams and methods

Andrew Ramsey in Birmingham

16 June 2023, 12:13 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo