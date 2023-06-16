No war of words as skippers stick to 'how we want to play'

Aussies still 'weighing up options' for Ashes opener

Maybe it's the burst of early summer heat that's turned the Midlands more Mediterranean, or perhaps the tightening of fraternal bonds among players born of global franchise competitions, but there was a distinctly unfamiliar feel to the traditional pre-series talk-fest.

In the not-so-distant past, captains' media conferences prior to the start of an Ashes series provided a forum for inflammatory questions from parochial press, jaw-jutting rebuttals from rival skippers and a consensus that things would only get spicier when the cricket finally got underway.

Even as recently as four years ago, then-Australia skipper Tim Paine was taken aback by the scope and tenor of his pre-series chat at Edgbaston as he fended off barbs about the venue's reputation for intimidation, and whether he deserved the leadership office he held.

But on Thursday afternoon, as Birmingham basked in its third consecutive day of cloudless high-20s heat, England's Ben Stokes and his captaincy counterpart Pat Cummins fielded gentle queries while sporting dispositions as sunny as the weather.

And their responses were as magnanimously upbeat as any carefully crafted post-summit consensus agreement.

Stokes even carried the air of a management executive called back from a fishing holiday to address the annual sales-team retreat, sat as he was at the top table clad in a khaki green bucket hat and T-shirt.

From evidence tendered a day before the resumption of a rivalry historically draped in incendiary adjectives such as 'bitter' and 'fierce', the 'Bazball' philosophy adopted by Stokes's team – whereby results run secondary to entertainment and enjoyment – seems to have gripped the entire country.

Or, at least, its fourth estate.

Gone were the open invitations to target the techniques or impugn the mental fortitude of the other camp, replaced instead by wholesome pronouncements about staying true to the new philosophies adopted by England under Stokes and his fellow New Zealand-born coach, Brendon McCullum.

"Find something that works, don't put yourself under more pressure, and don't change because of the occasion you find yourselves in given what you've been doing for a long time before," Stokes said, following a thoughtful pause, when asked what message this series might send to the game more broadly.

"What we have done over the last year is show how we want to play, and how we've found a way that we're able to get the best out of the team but also the best out of the individuals.

"We obviously get asked a lot if we're going to continue to play this way against this opposition and that opposition, and I think we've made it clear this is just how England play their cricket against any opposition because it's worked more than it's not.

"So I don't think there's any question around how we're going to go out and try and play our cricket even though it's against Australia."

It's a long way from the 'grind them into the dust' and 'keep your foot on their throats' sort of rhetoric traditionally trotted out at such occasions ahead of past Ashes contests past.

When it came Cummins' turn to face the inquisition an hour later, he presented a similarly cheerful visage so starkly at odds with the archetypal image of taciturn fast bowlers it's difficult to reconcile why so few quicks are appointed skippers.

He might be about to lead his first campaign in a country where Australia have not won for 22 years, with highly credentialled captaincy predecessors Ricky Ponting (2005 and 2009), Michael Clarke (2013 and 2015) and Paine (2019) all trying but failing.

However, Cummins believes the World Test Championship title his men landed at The Oval last weekend underscores how resourceful and resilient they have proved over the past two years, and the results of the upcoming five Tests against England won't diminish that achievement.

And while bowling is manifestly his strong suit, he effortlessly batted away lacklustre bids to goad him over opener David Warner's horror 2019 series against Stuart Broad ("he's itching to get back out there"), his attitude to drawn results ("when the time's right"), and the teams' historic antipathy ("as Aussies, we've got a lot of English mates").

The latter might be influenced by Cummins' close personal affiliation with England – his wife, Becky, grew up in Yorkshire and attended Manchester University – while Stokes can claim a strong antipodean link having been born in New Zealand where he lived until he was 12.

So with the previous geo-political lines of engagement decidedly blurred, not even the old favourite flashpoints are able to produce a spark among the more enlightened new guard.

When the inevitable question about on-field verbal hostilities (aka sledging) was wheeled out in the hope of a cheap headline, it was as if the rival skippers were suddenly singing from uniform sheet music.

"I think you've seen over the last couple of years our team is pretty chilled out there," Cummins replied with a smile.

"We're a quietly confident bunch, but we're not overly loud or in your face at times.

"I think you've seen our personalities reflected out there on the field over the last couple of years.

"I'm sure there's going to emotions at times, but I'd be surprised if that bubbled over like maybe it has in the past."

For Stokes, a deeply driven competitor as his bowling heroics and batting histrionics at Headingley four years ago so famously displayed, his response betrayed a rare equivocality.

"It's just the occasion with Australia and England, there's always something out on the field," he said.

"I'm sure no individual will back down if that ever happens, but it's not something we're going in with a certain game plan around, using verbals against Australia."

Perhaps a reason neither skipper could be baited into casting aspersion up their opponents, either collectively or individually, is their respective successes of the recent past have been built on playing the game the way they want without fearing or focusing on the other mob.

England's record under Stokes and McCullum – 11 wins and two losses from their past 13 Tests – has been founded upon full-throttle aggression complemented by an oft-quoted 'we're not a results-driven team' mantra that belies the very premise of professional sport.

Australia's 12-3 record over 20 matches (including the WTC Final win over India) since the previous Ashes contest is blighted only by their 1-2 series defeat in India earlier this year, in conditions so starkly different to what is expected over the next two months it's virtually irrelevant.

But Cummins politely rebuffed any suggestion Australia might find themselves drawn into mirroring their opponents' frantic pace of play when the whips start cracking.

"We've been amazing over the last 20 Test matches and I think you've seen a pretty similar style in the way we've played," he said.

"We don't want to lose sight of that.

"And any of the decision-making around match-ups and field placements is to maximise our own strengths, as opposed to being too focused on the opposition."

The definitive evidence that Test cricket's equivalent of the pre-bout weigh-in had been reduced to something closer to the announcement of a joint venture partnership came with the final offering lobbed at Stokes today, a thinly-disguised free-hit at his rivals.

In essence, the England captain was asked what he made of Australia's repeated if less-than-vociferous suggestions the 'Bazball' revolution had not been properly tested because their blazing batters are yet to face Australia's multi-pronged, vastly experienced attack.

But in keeping with the Test-eve theme, Stokes refused to bite and eventually tripped over his own words in his insistence at remaining magnanimous.

"We found a style and way we want to play our cricket that has been very successful regardless of the opposition, and that's what we're going to try and stick to," Stokes said.

"Obviously conditions can dictate how you can do that, but we'll always try to adapt to the conditions and still have that positive mode which is to just go out and try and have as much fun as we can.

"We always look to try and put pressure back on the opposition regardless of who it is.

"We're used to being asked that question ourselves as a playing group – can you do it against South Africa, can you do it against Pakistan in Pakistan, are we going to be able to do it against Australia?

"So I don't see anything wrong with any comments that's been made from the Australian guys, or anything wrong with any of the responses our guys have given to what the Australians have said about what they've said … "

At which point the media conference dissolved into giggles, and Stokes sauntered back into the balmy afternoon.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood