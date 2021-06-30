Ashes tickets to be sold at full venue capacity

Cricket officials are taking an optimistic view of possible crowd numbers this summer, with tickets to be sold to 100 per cent of venue capacity at almost all grounds despite the uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic.

Tickets for all men's and women's internationals will go on sale to the public on Monday after members of the Australian Cricket Family were given pre-sale access to tickets from today.

While the final venue capacity for each venue will be determined by the public health advice at the time, all venues will be sold to 100 per cent of capacity except for the MCG for the Boxing Day Test, which will have an initial capacity of 85 per cent.

Tickets will be fully refunded if capacity has to be reduced due to the pandemic.

Residents of Sydney, Brisbane and Perth are currently in lockdown due to a recent increase in local cases of community transmission and games in the winter football codes have been shifted to other states.

But Cricket Australia is optimistic that grounds can be at full capacity in time for summer.

"We continue to work closely with venues and governments across Australia to ensure that events are held safely and greatly appreciate their support," CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement.

"In the event that capacities are reduced due to government restrictions associated with the pandemic, we of course guarantee fans full refunds."

The pandemic and ongoing ban on international flights makes it unlikely the usual hordes of Barmy Army supporters will accompany England this summer for the Vodafone Ashes.

"In a perfect world, we would welcome the Barmy Army back to these shores for a summer of singing and sportsmanship with our Australian fans," Hockley said last month.

"Of course, we will be guided by the Australian Government on all things related to international travel and will advise our friends in England on our position closer to the time.

"I think there's a fair few English expats living in Australia (and) I think there will also be a lot of people watching from England.

"Hopefully people will be able to make the trip but if they can't, then I know they'll be following very closely from England and from around the cricket world."

A total of 59 days of international cricket will be played in Australia this summer, highlighted by the men's and women's Ashes, while the men's teams of Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand will also be in Australia along with India's women's side.

All public tickets will be available for purchase from 2pm AEST on Monday July 5 with adult tickets to men's internationals starting at $30 each, plus a maximum $7.45 transaction fee.

All tickets to women's matches are under $30 each with a family pass on sale for $43, plus transaction fees.

2021-22 Men's International Season

Vodafone Men's Test v Afghanistan

Nov 27 – Dec 1: Test match, Blundstone Arena

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

Dec 8-12: First Test, The Gabba

Dec 16-20: Second Test, Adelaide Oval

Dec 26-30: Third Test, MCG

Jan 5-9: Fourth Test, SCG

Jan 14-18: Fifth Test, Perth Stadium

Dettol Men's ODI & T20 Series v New Zealand

Jan 30: First ODI, Perth Stadium

Feb 2: Second ODI, Blundstone Arena

Feb 5: Third ODI, SCG

Feb 8: T20, Manuka Oval

Dettol Men's T20 Series v Sri Lanka

Feb 11: First T20, SCG

Feb 13: Second T20, The Gabba

Feb 15: Third T20, Metricon Stadium

Feb 18: Fourth T20, Adelaide Oval

Feb 20: Fifth T20, MCG

2021-22 Women's International Season

Commonwealth Bank Women's Series v India

Sep 19: First ODI, North Sydney Oval (D/N)

Sep 22: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 24: Third ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, WACA Ground (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 9: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 11: Third T20, North Sydney Oval

Commonwealth Bank Women's Ashes v England

Jan 27-30: Test match, Manuka Oval

Feb 4: First T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 6: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 10: Third T20, Adelaide Oval

Feb 13: First ODI, Adelaide Oval

Feb 16: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Feb 19: Third ODI, Junction Oval