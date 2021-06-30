Vodafone Men's Ashes

Ashes tickets to be sold at full venue capacity

Cricket Australia optimistic of big crowds this summer as tickets for the 2021-22 summer of cricket go on sale on Monday

Cricket Network

30 June 2021, 06:24 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo