Unplayable Podcast: Siddle signs off, Ashes retained

On the final episode of our Ashes Revisited series, former Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle chats with cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris about the fifth Test at The Oval, where England won in four days to level the series 2-2. Siddle talks about Tim Paine's decision to bowl, his untimely injury, Steve Smith, his favourite moments and more.

