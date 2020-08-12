Men's Ashes
The Unplayable Podcast: Hazlewood revisits Lord's
A new podcast series looks back on the 2019 Ashes with Australia's biggest names
Cricket Network
12 August 2020, 05:52 AM AEST
On episode two of a special six-part series revisiting the 2019 Ashes, Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood joins cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris to chat about the second Test at Lord's, his comeback into the Test team, how the dressing room reacted after Steve Smith was struck, super-sub Marnus Labuschagne and his favourite moments of the tour.
