Men's Ashes
Unplayable Podcast: One year on from Headingley
A new podcast series looks back on the 2019 Ashes with Australia's biggest names
Cricket Network
26 August 2020, 05:52 AM AEST
On episode four of a special six-part series revisiting the 2019 Ashes, Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins and ace spinner Nathan Lyon join cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris to re-live the final day of the unforgettable 2019 Headingley Ashes Test. Cummins and Lyon discuss the tactics, emotions and jaw-dropping moments on the final day, from the DRS miss to the fumbled run-out, Ben Stokes' incredible century and the aftermath. It's a must-listen for any cricket fan..
