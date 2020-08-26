Unplayable Podcast: One year on from Headingley

On episode four of a special six-part series revisiting the 2019 Ashes, Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins and ace spinner Nathan Lyon join cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris to re-live the final day of the unforgettable 2019 Headingley Ashes Test. Cummins and Lyon discuss the tactics, emotions and jaw-dropping moments on the final day, from the DRS miss to the fumbled run-out, Ben Stokes' incredible century and the aftermath. It's a must-listen for any cricket fan..

Listen on Apple Podcasts here.

Listen on Spotify here.