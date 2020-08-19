Unplayable Podcast: Cummins, Lyon and Leeds

On episode three of a special six-part series revisiting the 2019 Ashes, Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon join cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris to chat about the first three days of the third Test at Headingley, including the loss of Steve Smith to concussion, the horror first day, epic reply on day two and the tense third day which left the match hanging in the balance. Next week, Cummins and Lyon return for episode four, which covers the thrilling final day of one of the greatest Tests of all time.

