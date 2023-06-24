Ashes Test 'anyone's game' as Beaumont joins exclusive club

Beaumont responds with first Test ton after Sutherland's epic

Tammy Beaumont insists the Ashes Test remains anyone's game, after she joined one of international cricket's most exclusive clubs with her maiden Test hundred on day two at Trent Bridge.

Beaumont's 100 not out steered England to 2-218 at stumps, still trailing Australia's 473 all out by 255 runs, but the England opener was bullish her side could quickly close that margin when play resumes on day three.

"I think it's quite evenly balanced really," Beaumont said. "We're still a long way behind but only two wickets down and the wicket is pretty flat still so I think it's pretty evenly poised and it's pretty much anyone's game to grasp hold of tomorrow on day three.

"(Scoring a century) feels pretty good, there were moments where I thought I wasn't going to face enough balls to get there tonight but it's put the team in a good position going into tomorrow.

"Hopefully we can bat long tomorrow, and that's what it's all about really."

When Beaumont ran a speedy two in the penultimate over before stumps to bring up her hundred, she joined her captain Heather Knight as the only women to have hit a century in all three formats.

The 32-year-old opener, who is in sparkling touch having also hit an aggressive double hundred against Australia A in England's Ashes warm-up, said she did not immediately clock the magnitude of what she had achieved.

"(Heather) said to me when I came in the changeroom, 'Welcome to the club' but I didn't realise she meant the 'all three formats' one, I thought she just meant an Ashes hundred or something," Beaumont said.

"It's always good to look back at personal milestones and it's nice to tick that one off, it's something I thought might evade me as I'm coming to the latter half of my career.

"But for me it's all about how we go on tomorrow and hopefully put the team in a good position."

Friday's other centurion Annabel Sutherland meanwhile said Australia still feel they are on top but conceded the tourists need to grasp their opportunities.

Beaumont was given several chances during her innings, dropped at slip by Phoebe Litchfield on four and later handed a reprieve on 61 when she edged a delivery from Alana King onto her own foot and into the hands of Litchfield at short leg. But when Australia's appeal was turned down, they opted not to review the decision.

"Tammy and Nat in particular batted exceptionally well, but in saying that we created seven or eight chances," Sutherland said.

"I think given we're 255 ahead, we're still well and truly ahead in the game.

"If we can start well tomorrow morning that'll put us in good stead and hopefully we can sharpen up a little bit in the field so we can take those chances.

"There's still three days to go and lots of time in the game."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (8pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)