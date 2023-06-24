Women's Ashes - Test

Ashes Test 'anyone's game' as Beaumont joins exclusive club

England's in-form opener helps her side dominate the back half of day two to keep the contest wide open with three days to play

Laura Jolly at Trent Bridge

24 June 2023, 06:33 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo