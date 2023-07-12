'It's good fun': Tests take on limited-overs look

Interviewed by the host broadcaster barely an hour before England resumed their ultimately successful pursuit of 251 for victory in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, veteran seamer Stuart Broad offered a sage prophecy.

"We take our chasing a bit like a 50-over approach, and 250 in a 50-over approach, you're encouraged," Broad said, despite no team in Ashes history having chased down a fourth innings target at such a clip.

Even allowing for the fact Headingley has hosted three of the 11 occasions in 350 prior Ashes Tests that teams have successfully pursued 250 or more, the nearest any outfit has come to doing so at five an over was Australia's 4-276 from 62.4 overs (4.4) at the SCG in 1897-98.

And that came in the final Test of a tour upon which England embarked without a number of its more established players among captain Andrew Stoddart's party, which played a further 18 matches on top of their five Ashes engagements.

But when Chris Woakes crashed the winning boundary from the final delivery of the 50th over sent down by Australia last Sunday, Broad's prediction was proved spookily prescient.

It also lent credence to the perception England's 'Bazball' approach to five-day cricket has the Test match format increasingly resemble its limited-overs cousins, and not only in the helter-skelter approach they take to batting.

Given England's men's team currently hold the title of world champions in both the 50-over and 20-over games, it's scarcely surprising they would look to apply a white-ball template to their red-ball strategies.

And some of the tactics both teams have employed at stages across the first three Ashes encounters have rarely before been seen in the Test arena.

Take the period of play on the frantic final afternoon at Lord's less than a fortnight ago when Australia's Pat Cummins – the world's top-ranked Test fast bowler – was bowling at his rival skipper Ben Stokes with all nine fielders stationed on the boundary.

Cummins shifts the field for Cameron Green on day five at Lord’s // Getty

Even in the pre-war days of Bodyline, perhaps the most famous strategic ploy cricket has seen prior to last year's birth of 'Bazball', there were fielders positioned in a recognisable in-out formation to try and effect more than one mode of catching dismissal.

Then, on day one at Headingley where the cloud was low and the ball was swinging, Travis Head went to the wicket with Australia teetering at 3-61 after wickets fell to full deliveries either nicked to the slips and crashed into the stumps, and found the cordon behind the wicket suddenly vacant.

Instead, Stokes sent three fielders to the rope on the leg side – at deep fine leg, backward square and mid-wicket – as well as one set for the upper-cut over the non-existent slips, at which point Head settled in for a two-and-a-half-hour stay against predominantly short-pitched bowling.

As Cummins acknowledged at game's end, the tactical battle being waged by both parties during this Ashes campaign has lent each day's play the feel of a discrete limited-overs fixture.

'It's similar to a T20 or a one-dayer, where you've probably got that extra layer of trying to save boundaries as well as trying to take wickets," Cummins said shortly after England's brazen chase at Headingley reduced the five-Test Ashes series scoreline to 2-1 in Australia's favour.

"You might have a totally different field to one batter – they might both be right-handers, but you might have a bouncer plan to one and the other one you're trying to be quite conventional to.

"It's enjoyable, it's good fun.

"You've always got to be thinking on your feet, it doesn't feel like the game ever has lulls.

"There's always something going on, it feels more like a one-dayer."

Certainly that limited-overs look has carried over to the endless tinkering with field placements and never-ending chats between bowlers and other on-field leaders that is more often seen between balls during a T20 match, where every delivery might potentially impact the outcome.

The current series – with a scoring rate of 64.6 per 100 balls sent down, the fastest of any Ashes contest to date (just pipping the 64.3 across five Tests in 2001) – has been played at such a relentless speed that each individual phase feels potentially decisive to the overall result.

When the rain that plagued day three at Headingley finally abated in the early evening, England's players were so hellbent on getting ball in hand under the glowering clouds and glaring floodlights they were literally pawing the boundary rope as the final pitch covers were removed.

But that urgency seemed to dissipate as wickets tumbled and the prospect grew they themselves might be forced to bat in such extreme conditions, which meant committee meetings were convened after every ball even if the previous delivery had not yielded a run.

At one stage, even wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was furiously waving a gloved hand to try and glean where he should be stationed despite his role in proceedings being self-evidently dictated by the placement of the stumps.

Unfortunately, all the pontificating about positioning of fielders has come at a cost, both to individual players who are reportedly facing a significant loss of match fees due to the shortfall of overs in most days' play, and their teams who seem set to surrender a hefty slice of World Test Championship points on offer for the same reason.

Players lose 20 per cent of their match payments and teams one WTC point for every over the incumbent ICC match referee deems they are short across the course of a Test.

But even if Test cricket is starting to carry the look and feel of an elongated white-ball clash, it's not about to tempt Mitchell Starc – currently the number three-ranked ODI bowler in the world – into deploying his array of limited-overs variations with the red Dukes ball.

As he showed in capturing five of the seven England wickets to fall on their way to victory inside 50 overs at Headingley - with three either lbw or bowled, another caught behind (albeit down the leg side) and a miscued pull shot skied to mid-off – he's not about to abandon the basics of Test match bowling.

"They (England's batters) are coming a bit harder, and there are going to be some funky fields based on the way they're playing their cricket," Starc said when asked if he felt he was involved in limited-overs contests at times during this series.

"But the way I go about my bowling doesn’t change too much, red ball, white ball or pink ball.

"I'm still going to try to attack and take wickets.

"It may look slightly different to other guys at times, but it's just about finding ways and sometimes thinking outside the box.

"It's been the nature of this series, there have been some really fast outfields, some good wickets, and both sides' scoring rates have been high.

"The way they (England) have been playing over the last period of time means they're naturally going to be faster scorers.

"Even some of our scoring rates and strike-rates as batters have been a bit higher throughout this series, which speaks to flatter, truer wickets and faster outfields."

Those are precisely the playing conditions that Stokes publicly requested from venues for this Ashes series, to further aid the Test game's metamorphosis into an all-entertainment avatar of the abbreviated formats.

And should Broad reveal at some stage his team plans to pursue a fourth innings chase in 20 overs or fewer, that transition will surely be complete.

