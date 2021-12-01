Soggy summer start could play into England's hands: Bayliss

Never before would English tourists have so badly wanted their Australian summer sojourn to turn into a wet fizzer.

But as far as former England coach Trevor Bayliss is concerned, the wet-weather event that is La Nina could help propel the country's men's Vodafone Ashes campaign.

The Australian-born Bayliss famously engineered England's upset 2015 Ashes victory on home soil, and helped expose his native country's left-handers in the 2019 series.

There had been a thought that the likes of David Warner and Marcus Harris would have a significantly better time this summer on flatter wickets, after an average opening stand of just 8.5 two years ago.

And while Bayliss expected life would be harder for England's quicks this summer than on seaming decks back home, he warned the weather would still be a factor.

Players are preparing for a green Gabba wicket in next week's series opener after weeks of downpours, while above average rainfalls are expected for the next three months.

"In Australia the ball doesn't move quite as much and the England bowlers will have to come up with something different," Bayliss said.

"But having said that there has been a little bit of talk about the weather Australia will experience this summer, so it will be interesting to see if that makes a difference.

"Does the ball move around a little bit more? Does it swing a bit more? Is there going to be more in the wicket because of the weather?

"All those things we will all learn in that first Test in Brisbane."

Bayliss also sees Ben Stokes as another immeasurable bonus for England after his late inclusion for the summer.

He was forced to endure the 4-0 series loss in Australia without him in 2017-18, as the allrounder fought a charge of affray after a Bristol nightclub fight.

England have won just six of 18 Tests without him in the past four-and-a-half years, compared to 21 of 39 with him in the side.

"He is a massive bonus ... after obviously not being here in the last one," Bayliss, who will coach the Sydney Thunder in the KFC BBL this summer after leaving England following the 2019 Ashes, said.

"It's not just his batting or his bowling or his fielding. He's just one of those guys.

"He is a leader within the group. But he is a very positive influence on the group.

"There are times when he didn't play because of injury in England and I think the team felt his loss when he wasn't there.

"Certainly when he plays he is able to drag a lot more of the players with him."

Vodafone Men's Ashes

Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

England: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Schedule

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium