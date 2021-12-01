Vodafone Men's Ashes

Soggy summer start could play into England's hands: Bayliss

Former England coach Trevor Bayliss has warned that Australia's wet start to the summer could limit the home-ground advantage in the Ashes

AAP

1 December 2021, 03:08 PM AEST

