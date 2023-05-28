Stats that matter for Test venues on Australia's UK tour

Australia will play seven Tests in England this winter, six for the men and one for the women, with six different venues primed to host these epic encounters.

In the men's Ashes, the same five grounds that hosted the 2019 series have been selected again in the same order, the first time that's happened in back-to-back English Ashes series since 1953.

Preceding that will be the World Test Championship final at the Oval, marking Australia's first chance to get their hands on the WTC mace.

The women's Ashes is structured differently, with a sole Test to be played in Nottingham, accompanied by three ODIs and three T20Is.

The Oval, London

WTC Final: June 7-11, fifth Ashes Test: July 27-31

The Oval's iconic gasometer watches over the Vauxhall End of the ground // Getty

Since 2018: Four Tests

Pace bowlers: 126 wickets at 26.01

Spin bowlers: 33 wickets at 28.72

Australia's overall record: Played 38, won seven, lost 17, drawn 14

Most recent: September 2019, England won by 135 runs

For the first time in 143 years of touring England, Australia will play two Tests at the Oval on the same tour, the first being the World Test Championship final against India and the second the final Ashes Test against England. The ground is instantly recognisable for the humongous gasometer that towers over the ground as well as the massive members' pavilion at the opposite end. The stats suggest it's one of England's most spin-friendly wickets, especially compared to the other venues on this tour. Nathan Lyon has played three Tests at the ground and his output reflects his career numbers pretty closely: nine wickets at an average of 30.77 (career bowling average is 31.23). Unsurprisingly Steve Smith loves batting here; he averages 97.75 from three Tests. Australia have only won here twice since 1972, but curiously both successes (2011 & 2015) were innings victories.

Edgbaston, Birmingham

First Ashes Test: June 16-20

Edgbaston will again host the opening match of the Ashes series // Getty

Since 2018: Four Tests

Pace bowlers: 111 wickets at 28.63

Spin bowlers: 29 wickets at 33.20

Australia's overall record: Played 15, won four, lost six, drawn five

Most recent: August 2019, Australia won by 251 runs

England entered the 2019 fixture between these sides full of confidence and on an eight-game unbeaten streak at their 'Fortress' Edgbaston but centuries in each innings to Smith ended the home side's run. Spin is expected to play an important part here, just as it did in 2019 with Nathan Lyon taking 6-49 in the second innings. Ben Stokes has been England's most effective with the ball here in the last five years, taking 15 wickets at an average of 23.27. Edgbaston, the venue where Australia's women's team claimed gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, also boats some of the most unique light towers in the world.

Lord's, London

Second Ashes Test: June 28-July 2

Nicknamed the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's has hosted more Test matches than any other ground // Getty

Since 2018: Eight Tests

Pace bowlers: 237 wickets at 21.85

Spin bowlers: 18 wickets at 61.05

Australia's overall record: Played 39, won 17, lost seven, drawn 15

Most recent: August 2019, match drawn.

Long considered a happy hunting ground for Australia due an unbeaten run of 18 Tests between 1934 and 2009. However, since then it's two wins apiece and a draw at the 'home of cricket'. With a members' pavilion steeped in tradition at one end and the futuristic 'spaceship' media box at the other, Lord's has embraced the old and the new, although its capacity of around 31,000 remains modest by modern-day standards. James Anderson has taken 117 wickets in 27 Tests here, more than at an other ground, with Stuart Broad not far behind on 102. The fast bowlers rule Lord's – 93 per cent of all wickets in the last eight Tests have come from the quicks.

Headingley, Leeds

Third Ashes Test: July 6-10

Headingley has hosted some great Test matches over the years // Getty

Since 2018: Four Tests

Pace bowlers: 106 wickets at 25.02

Spin bowlers: 23 wickets at 34.60

Australia's overall record: Played 26, won nine, lost nine, drawn eight

Most recent: August 2019, England won by one wicket

Much like Lord's before it, Headingley has a reputation for being friendly to the fast bowlers, with the pitch often sporting much more green grass than other UK venues. In 2019's epic English comeback, of the 39 wickets to fall only three fell to spin with Jofra Archer (eight wickets) and Josh Hazlewood (nine) leading the way.

Old Trafford, Manchester

Fourth Ashes Test: July 19-23

Old Trafford has hosted Tests since 1884 // Getty

Since 2018: Five Tests

Pace bowlers: 126 wickets at 26.01

Spin bowlers: 34 wickets at 42.94

Australia's overall record: Played 31, won nine, lost seven, drawn 15

Most recent: September 2019, Australia won by 185 runs

With an unbeaten run stretching all the way back to 1981, recent memories of OId Trafford have all been positive for Australia. In that time the visitors have won four times and drawn three, with the Australia retaining the Ashes in their most recent outing there in 2019. Another ground that is heavily favoured towards the quicks, this was the only venue where all three of Pat Cummins, Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc played in the last Ashes series. His bowling will be important but Starc's batting average at Old Trafford is eye-catching – with unbeaten half-centuries in 2013 and 2019, he's averages 134 with the bat from four innings.

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Only Women's Ashes Test: June 22-26

Trent Bridge will host a Test match in the women's Ashes for the first time // Getty

Since 2018: Three Tests*

Pace bowlers: 88 wickets at 32.90*

Spin bowlers: 11 wickets at 56.09*

Australia's overall record: n/a

Most recent: n/a

The only women's Test to be held at Trent Bridge was between England and West Indies in 1979, so the above statistics are from men's Tests since 2018 to give a recent reflection of how the pitch has played. Australia are blessed with depth in both fast and spin bowling departments and while they played two spinners (Alana King and Jess Jonassen) in their most recent Test, one with the off-spin of allrounder Ashleigh Gardner might be enough for the conditions in Nottingham. Ellyse Perry has played four Tests in England, dating back to 2009, and has taken 13 wickets at an average of 18.38.

2023 Qantas Tour of the UK

World Test Championship Final: Wednesday June 7-Sunday June 11, The Oval

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval