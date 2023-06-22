Men's Ashes 2023

Gloves on in pitched battle for Ashes supremacy

Australia coach Andrew McDonald says Alex Carey’s keeping has reached new heights, as England counterpart Brendon McCullum defended an under-fire Jonny Bairstow

Louis Cameron in London

22 June 2023, 04:00 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo