CommBank Series v India - Test

No holding back: Gardner ready to attack home Test

Clean-striking Ashleigh Gardner won't curtail her natural aggression during Australia's day-night Test against India on the Gold Coast

AAP

27 September 2021, 04:19 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo