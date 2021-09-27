No holding back: Gardner ready to attack home Test

The pink ball won't prompt Ashleigh Gardner to go back into her shell this week, when Australia's clean-striking allrounder plays her first Test on home soil.

Gardner made her Test debut on the 2019 Ashes tour but the day-night clash with India, beginning at Metricon Stadium on Thursday, shapes as her first chance to don the Baggy Green in Australia.

The 24-year-old has been regarded as one of the sport's most damaging batters since 2017, when she belted a then-record WBBL ton in just 47 balls.

Gardner, fresh from Sunday's knock of 67 that was the highest score of her ODI career and featured 10 boundaries, won't overcomplicate things as she quickly switch formats.

"It's about still sticking to my strengths. Not going into my shell is the biggest thing," Gardner said on Monday.

"That's what the coaches have said to me the whole time - no matter the format, my game doesn't really change.

"I have that freedom within this side that I can still play naturally and not shy away from my strengths.

"Putting the bad balls away and respecting the balls between. Build an innings and don't have that over-restraint ... it's not a huge difference to one-day cricket.

"It'll be a special occasion for everybody. We don't get to play many Test matches."

Gardner, whose off-spin will also be crucial in the contest that could settle the multi-format series decided via a points system, batted at No.9 against England in her only Test.

But, with 86 international matches to her name and several teammates in doubt because of injuries, an elevation up the order could soon be on the cards.

Australia will train at Metricon Stadium on Tuesday, when leg-spinner Georgia Wareham (quad) and star batters Rachael Haynes (hamstring) and Beth Mooney (hamstring) will seek to prove their fitness.

Hannah Darlington, who last week became the third Indigenous woman to play for Australia, is one of nine squad members in the mix to make a Test debut as the hosts regroup from a defeat that snapped their 26-game ODI winning streak.

Gardner, a proud Muruwari woman and Aboriginal role model whose aunt Doris Shillingsworth addressed the squad last year, presented 19-year-old Darlington with her cap prior to the series-opening ODI.

"It was an absolute honour and privilege," Gardner said.

"She's shown throughout her short career that she is confident in her abilities.

"I know if she gets the chance to play Test cricket or in the T20s, she'll do her best and put in 100 per cent."

CommBank Series v India

Australia lead India 4-2 on points

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

First ODI: Australia won by nine wickets

Sep 24: Australia won by five wickets

Sep 26: India won by two wickets

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 9: Second T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 10: Third T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast