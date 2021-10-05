CommBank Series v India - T20Is

In-form Gardner eyes elevation to Aussie top four

The absence of Rachel Haynes opens the door for Australia's match-winner to move up the order as the multi-format series switches into T20 mode

Adam Burnett on the Gold Coast

5 October 2021, 01:39 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo