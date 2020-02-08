Aussies must improve in 'clutch moments': Gardner

India leave Australia stunned with run-chase perfection

Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner has stressed the need for Australia to start reversing their CommBank T20I Tri-Series trend of 'losing the close ones' as the ICC T20 World Cup draws near.

After Saturday's seven-wicket defeat to India, the world No.1 Australians must now beat England – who they lost to in a Super Over last weekend in Canberra – at Junction Oval on Sunday to qualify for the tri-series final.

While the trophy on offer to the winner of Wednesday's final is hardly the key piece of silverware the three teams are desperate to claim, the match does present an extra high-quality hit-out ahead of the World Cup – which begins on February 21 – as well as the chance to gain confidence and momentum.

And the latter is something Australia are struggling to muster.

Following that Super Over loss to England in Canberra, they bounced back with a patchy four-wicket win over India the following day, before Saturday's loss to their subcontinent rivals in Melbourne.

Two defeats in quick succession is an unfamiliar sensation for the reigning T20 World Cup winners, who had dropped just three of 26 T20Is since the start of 2018 prior to this tri-series.

However, it is worth noting all three of those losses came against England (twice) and India, from a total of 10 games played against those opponents during that period, and the gap is far narrower between those teams than with other sides Australia played across that period, including West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Gardner said while there would be no panic in the Australia camp following the defeats, their failure to come out on top in two close finishes was frustrating.

"I wouldn't say (we have) concerns because I don't think we have lost by much," said the allrounder, who blasted a career-best 93 from just 57 balls.

"I think if we got smashed it would be a different conversation, but we have only just lost those games.

"We were pretty lucky to get to the Super Over (against England).

"Those are clutch moments but we always talk about winning the close ones and we haven't won the close ones which is unfortunate."

Australia have taken vastly different approaches, and different XIs, into each match to date and more changes are expected for Sunday's match.

Where they hit India with raw pace in last weekend's match in Canberra – a tactic that worked brilliantly, with their rivals restricted to 9-103 – Gardner said the team had tested a more defensive, spin-heavy approach this time around, leaving speedster Tayla Vlaeminck on the sidelines and bringing in left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux, while another left-arm tweaker Jess Jonassen claimed the new ball.

"It's a good learning curve. These games don't matter as much as what the World Cup is going to matter. This tri-series is all about trying different things," Gardner said.

"We came in with a very different side to what we did last time against India.

"We went in very pace heavy (in the first match). We saw the likes of Tayla Vlaeminck almost bounce them out and was just bowling raw heat where today we went in with more of our defensive bowlers and it obviously didn't come off."

One pleasing sign for Australia was Gardner's blistering knock, which propelled the hosts to 4-173.

Gardner, who said her spectacular innings was somewhat bittersweet given the result, has been promoted to No.3 throughout this series – a tactic she explained was being employed by Australia when opener Alyssa Healy, who has been dismissed for nine, one and nought this series, falls early.

"(It's using) that like-for-like at the top of our order, we know Healy goes pretty hard and she hasn't come off this series yet, but we play a similar game, we're both natural attackers of the ball," Gardner said.

"It's a good opportunity for me to have that position and to try and stay in the top four, which probably suits my game best."

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: India beat England by five wickets

Second T20I: England beat Australia in Super Over

Third T20I: Australia won by four wickets, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: England won by four wickets

Fifth T20I: India won by seven wickets

Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network