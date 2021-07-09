Gardner healed by country in emotional journey 'home'

Gardner heads to Muruwari country, explores Indigenous roots

When the wind blows at Ledknapper Nature Reserve, the trees whisper tales from the past.

During her annual break from her duties with the Australian and NSW teams in May, Ashleigh Gardner packed up her car with her mother Kate and embarked on a two-day journey from Sydney, via Dubbo and Bourke, to northwest NSW.

When they reached their destination, the 24-year-old allrounder finally set foot on Muruwari country for the first time, with the harsh, dusty landscape a far cry from where Gardner grew up in suburban Sydney.

The theme of this year's NAIDOC week is 'Heal Country'. But Gardner found, standing barefoot in the land of her ancestors, country also healed her.

"It was a really special experience to go out there with her and my Aunty Doris," she told cricket.com.au.

"It's very barren and dry, the landscape is very flat.

"The most special moment was a smoking ceremony to welcome us to the land as soon as we got out to a place called Ledknapper Reserve, which is Muruwari country and where my clan the Gandugari people are form."

Sitting on country around a campfire, Gardner enjoyed the novelty of being far from phone reception and the chance to simply be present, as she listened to stories of the past.

"We did it at a place called the spirit trees … trees that nothing grows under," she continued.

"Aboriginal people, being really spiritual people, believe they hear the past people talking to them through the trees and the way the wind blows … Murawari people say that as soon as you get out there, it starts to get really windy.

"We got to do a smoking ceremony and cleanse and heal and think about the people that came before us. That was one of the highlights of the trip."

Gardner learnt about traditional foods and medicines, and as she explored the land, found remnants of the life lived by her ancestors, and was presented with her personal totem by her Aunty Doris: the emu. Aunty Doris Shillingsworth is not only an influential figure in Gardner's life, she has also become a familiar figure with the Australian squad, after spending time educating the group last season.

"Aunty Doris is a special person," Gardner said. "She's an absolute character … whenever you go out, everyone in the street knows who she is and she seems to know every single person.

"She's my cousin but out of respect, because she's an elder, we call her Aunty.

"My clan, the Gandugari people, have their special totem which is the sand goanna.

"Aunty Doris gave me my personal totem, the emu, because she saw traits from that animal in me ... it's really cool to have something personal to me that no-one else has in my close family."

Since breaking into the Australian squad in 2017, Gardner, the third Indigenous Australian to wear the Baggy Green, has been a driving force behind her team's commitment to learning about and celebrating Indigenous culture.

In addition to facilitating education sessions between her teammates and Aunty Doris, her influence now sees the Australian team wear the Walkabout Wickets logo on the collar of their playing shirt, and every time they play or train at a new venue, they connect to country with a Barefoot Circle.

Now, she hopes to take lessons learnt from her return to country to continue educating others.

"That's the beauty of it and why I wanted to go out there, to learn more so I can be confident enough to educate others about my people and the culture in general," Gardner said.

"It was nice to listen to stories because that's how you learn."

Making the journey more special for Gardner was the fact she was able to travel alongside her mother, who was born in an Indigenous camp on Muruwari country in the 1970s.

"To have her on that journey with me going out there for the first time was really incredible," Gardner reflected.

"She grew up going to and from country.

"We got to go back to where she spent a lot of her childhood. For her to experience that and for me to be there and re-live her childhood with her, remembering stories and the house where she used to stay, it was really cool to be out there with her.

"She's also on a learning journey as well, she knows a little more than me at the moment but we're trying to learn off each other and listen to stories."