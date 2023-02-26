ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia’s odd middle-order duo loom as Final key

While possessing almost polar opposite personalities, Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris form a fearsome duo in Australia’s middle-order

Laura Jolly in Cape Town

26 February 2023, 12:58 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo