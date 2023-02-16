Scoop Podcast: the rollercoaster of auction day with Ash Gardner

There can be no denying the inaugural WPL Auction has changed the women's cricket landscape forever, as well as the life of Australian allrounder Ashleigh Gardner who was picked up by the Gujarat Giants for the dizzying sum of $558,000.

Gardner joins hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin on the Scoop Podcast to candidly reflect on the host of conflicting emotions she experienced in the aftermath of the 'bizarre' auction, while also trying to maintain focus on Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Gardner also speaks openly on the journey she's been on to strike a balance between life as an international cricketer, as well as her life away from cricket and how crucial having different things to focus on has been to her growth as a player in the last twelve months.

Laura, who is on deck in South Africa covering the team, also sheds light on the selection conundrum that Australia will face after Georgia Wareham came in for Jess Jonassen against Bangladesh to take 3-20.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)