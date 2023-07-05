Scoop Podcast: NAIDOC week with Ash Gardner

Ahead of Australia's second T20 at The Oval, Ashleigh Gardner - the most in-form player in the world - joins Laura Jolly and Emily Collin on the Scoop Podcast in London to celebrate NAIDOC week happening back home in Australia, as well as her new record of best Test figures by an Australian woman.

Ash, who is a proud Muruwari woman, pays tribute to the late, great Faith Thomas who was the first Aboriginal person to play Test cricket for Australia, as well as explaining some of the work she's been doing with kids in Dubbo with the Ashleigh Gardner Foundation.

On the cricket front, Ash shares the messages she exchanged with Nathan Lyon ahead of Day Five at Trent Bridge, and her take on her evolution from part-time spinner to a genuine allrounder.

For those listeners looking for more information on the Ashleigh Gardner Foundation, click HERE to visit the website.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia lead the multi-format series 4-0

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England T20 squad:Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt