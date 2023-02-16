'Overwhelmed' Gardner reconciles fortune with form

Ashleigh Gardner says she is still coming to terms with a "very overwhelming" record-breaking payday at the Women’s Premier League auction as she tries to reconcile the life-changing money with maintaining focus on Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Gardner was the joint-most expensive overseas player at Monday’s auction alongside England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt, sold for AUD$558,000 to the Rachael Haynes-coached Gujarat Giants.

The timing of the auction midway through the ICC tournament in South Africa meant that around 36 hours later, she was fronting up for Australia’s World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Gqeberha.

"It's probably sinking in ... to be honest, it was very overwhelming and I was really awkward about it," Gardner told The Scoop podcast.

"If you were to witness my reaction, I was obviously happy (but) I think my teammates were happier for me.

"I just didn't know how to react.

"Because you don't want to be seen … not rubbing it in people's face, or anything like that, but that's a lot of money and I never thought my name would kind of be attached to anything like that.

"So, it's been a little bit awkward when people have asked me questions about it."

QUICK SINGLE Gardner lands record payday at first WPL auction

Gardner acknowledged it was a life-changing sum of money, and a gratifying reward for the strides she has made with both bat and ball in recent years as she has shaped herself into one of the world’s top allrounders.

But the 25-year-old is equally conscious of the pressure that can accompany such a price tag and is determined not to let it affect her as she tries to help Australia to a third consecutive T20 World Cup crown.

"That's probably where it was the most challenging yesterday going into the game, because it's almost like, 'Okay, this is the first time that people have seen me since that auction'," she said.

"Obviously, I never want to fail, but you almost don't want to fail in a way because then people are (going to say), 'Oh, she's not even worth that'.

"So, it's been trying to not let what's been such a positive experience turn into a negative one in putting too much pressure on myself.

QUICK SINGLE Inside the WPL auction on the ground in SA

"Because that's how people have viewed you, you've worked hard to create that opportunity for yourself, (and it’s about) trying to keep the positive spin on it, rather than just reflecting on 'Oh my god, this amount of money is insane, I need to live up to that every time I go out onto the field'."

Gardner watched the auction play out live from the St George’s Park nets, having just wrapped up a training session shortly before it started.

Unable to find a stream, she instead Facetimed her family in Sydney, who pointed a phone at their own television, while her brother scrambled to do currency conversions as the lakhs soared.

"I actually couldn't hear who was bidding for me, all I could hear or see was the amount, so I had no idea what team I was playing for," Gardner laughed.

#WPLAuction pic.twitter.com/ar3xhKGEB0 Ash Gardner watches herself get auctioned off for A$558,000! Ellyse Perry was - no surprises here - in the nets when she went under the hammer #T20WorldCup February 13, 2023

The allrounder won the 2021 Belinda Clark award and continued to enjoy a rich vein of form throughout 2022, playing crucial roles in Australia’s triumphant Ashes, ODI World Cup and Commonwealth Games campaigns before being named the Weber WBBL|08 player of the tournament.

Gardner recently rose to the No.1 position in the ICC’s T20I allrounder rankings, and while she has been a major threat in the Australian XI with her powerful ball-striking since her debut in 2017, it has been her evolution with the ball that has been most significant.

Once a part-time off-spinner, Gardner is now a key weapon in the Australian attack, one who can be used in all phases of the game.

QUICK SINGLE Selectors face spin conundrum as Sri Lankans vow to attack

"I think where my game was probably two or three years ago, I would have been lucky enough to get a WPL contract (at all) and I guess it just shows the amount of work that I've put in, not only from the cricket side of things, but also on myself off the field as well," she said.

"I'm in a really good place at the moment mentally, I'm really happy and I think ultimately, that's probably playing a bigger part in why I've been able to be successful."

Finding that good place has been as important – if not more – than improved skills with bat and ball in Gardner’s recent success.

The allrounder found herself in a ‘dark place’ late in the WBBL|07 season in 2021, when she recorded four consecutive scoreless innings for Sydney Sixers as a long period of time spent in bubbles and away from home took its toll.

QUICK SINGLE 'Nervous' Gardner puts Big Bash demons behind her

Investing time in her friends, family and interests away from cricket has paid off, and Gardner said finding balance in her life, both at home and when on the road, was an ongoing process.

She has started a diploma in interior design, while she continues to run the Ashleigh Gardner Foundation, which aims to provide a healthy start to the school day for Aboriginal kids.

The origins and mission of the Ashleigh Gardner Foundation

"I think people just assume that the lifestyle that we live is amazing – and it is in a lot of regards because we do get to play sport for a living and that's what we all dreamed of as a kid," she said.

"But we spend a lot of time away from family and friends and that can be really draining especially if you're not going well or you're not enjoying yourself.

"So for me, when I get the opportunity to actually be home, I just love being home and I'm a homebody and I love spending time with my partner, friends and family and just doing simple things like going down to the beach and going for a coffee and going for breakfast and things like that.

"It's about having balance, because if you don't it can be quite consuming.

"When things aren't going well, you find yourself in a pretty dark place.

Gardner bowls into the record books with perfection in Paarl

"Fortunately enough for me, I've come out the other side after I was in that spot not that long ago and now I feel like I've got more in my life to be grateful for and cricket's only such a small part of my life."

Knowing who her support networks are – in the form of family and friends as well as the Australian team psychologist – and learning to lean on them when the going gets tough has been another important part of that process for Gardner.

"Sport isn't always going to be amazing and you can't always think that you're going to be amazing ... that's just not how sport works," she said.

"So, it's knowing the times to switch off, the times to be emotional or the times to vent, and it's being okay with that because you're not always going to be perfect."