Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

'Wouldn't change it': Vics' new prodigy forges his own path

A preparedness to do the hard work and spend long periods in the middle has started to bear fruit for Ashley Chandrasinghe after a debut first-class century for Victoria

Riley Alexander

3 November 2022, 05:30 PM AEST

