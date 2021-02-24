Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

Aussie spin twins nail the A to Z of the art of defensive bowling

Ashton Agar details on The Unplayable Podcast the tactics he and Adam Zampa use that has made them such effective weapons for Australia in the T20 format

Sam Ferris

24 February 2021, 06:17 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo