Agar resigned to Zampa return despite record economy

There is no more economical bowler in the (short) history of T20 Internationals played in Australia, but Ashton Agar is resigned to the likelihood of Adam Zampa taking his spot back for the side's biggest white-ball game since last year's World Cup final.

After contracting COVID-19 ahead of the Aussies' clash with Sri Lanka, Zampa was not risked for their rousing win at Perth Stadium on Tuesday evening as Agar filled in ably for the star leg-spinner.

The 29-year-old left-armer, whose career economy rate at home of 5.42 is the best of any bowler to have sent down at least 25 T20I overs in this country, was typically miserly in going for only 25 from his four overs and removing dangerman Dhananjaya de Silva.

Yet Agar does not hold great expectation he will hold his place for the must-win clash with England on Friday in front what is expected to be a huge MCG crowd.

"I assume Zamps will pull up well," Agar said of his fellow spinner who will return to Melbourne on the same flight as his teammates on Wednesday.

"He was starting to feel better already so I'm sure he'll play against England and I'll just have to see what happens with me.

"I've become used to that, I'm pretty good at dealing with that now as much as I'd like to play every game, we've got a really good squad so I just keep moving forwards. I'll be fine."

Zampa is said to have only reported minor symptoms. It is not his first time contracting the virus having been caught up in the Melbourne Stars' outbreak that derailed that side's BBL campaign earlier this year.

Tournament rules did not prevent him from playing, with the International Cricket Council adopting a more relaxed approach to dealing with positive cases after the federal government recently scrapped isolation requirements.

"It's not ideal because I know he would have loved to be out there playing today," said Marcus Stoinis, Zampa's teammate at the Stars as well as with the national team. "But it's just where we're at at the moment.

"Everyone around the world is going through that and every team is going to have their processes in place to try and keep it as safe as possible.

"When we first got COVID it was back in the Big Bash and a few of us had it at the same time and he said it wasn't as bad as that time. So hopefully he's okay and in a couple of days we'll see.

"All the boys are testing and doing what we can to make sure we're alright."

Agar's supreme run-saving record, particularly at home, meant Australia were able to field a replacement that was hardly a massive downgrade on Zampa, their lead spinner who was the best bowler at last year's World Cup in the UAE.

Agar was playing his first game back since recovering from the second of two side strains he has suffered in a frustrating year.

"It is hard, definitely," Agar, who admitted he had cramped up with nerves ahead of his comeback game, said of being in and out of the team. "You want to play as much as you can.

"It's harder when you have gaps and then you come back in and it's like a whole new experience again.

"Just the feeling of the moment and the occasion, you forget what that feels like after a while and you don't want to get out of that competitive mind frame.

"You also realise how much you love it out there, that rush, that competitive feeling of doing something really cool on the big stage is pretty addictive."

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's fixtures

Oct 22: Lost to New Zealand by 89 runs

Oct 25: Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v Ireland, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

