Aussies reset for must-win clash against Bangladesh

Australia have reset after a resounding T20 World Cup loss to England as they attempt to complete a tightrope walk to the semi-finals.

Aaron Finch's side will only be guaranteed a place in the final four if they defeat Bangladesh and West Indies, on Thursday and Saturday respectively, then England take down South Africa.

The Proteas are likely to finish the pool stage with a superior net run-rate to Australia, allowing them to advance if the rivals are locked on the same number of wins.

Finch and coach Justin Langer have urged Australia to focus on a simple equation, rather than run-rate machinations or a miserable last-start defeat.

"It was very brief," spinner Ashton Agar said of the squad's first debrief after a bruising eight-wicket defeat.

"It was about just moving on, putting what happened behind us and focusing on the games in front of us.

"Purely thinking about the two games we have to win ... that helps you move on from the England game.

"Everyone knows what they have to do. We've got plenty of guys who have played a lot of cricket, played a lot of tournaments and understand the game well."

Agar was surprisingly overlooked in Australia's two opening victories at the event.

Australia's top-ranked T20 bowler was recalled to face England, when Langer reverted to his preferred option of five frontline bowlers in the XI.

Langer is now stewing over whether to recall allrounder Mitch Marsh to boost the side's batting depth, most likely at the expense of Agar.

"It's really tough anytime you don't get selected when you've been playing well," the left-arm tweaker said.

"But when it's based around match-ups or conditions you understand it's being part of a really strong squad and doing what's necessary for that game, for those conditions, and that's how we'll go about our business.

"It's not necessarily being 'dropped' it's more about being not selected for that specific game.

"(But) you do everything you can to help your mates out there because it certainly takes a squad to win these tournaments."

Australia end the pool stage with a pair of games starting at 2pm local time (9pm AEDT), ensuring dew won't be an issue while diminishing the importance of the toss relative to night fixtures.

Agar noted he and leg-spinner Adam Zampa would relish the chance to shine on a dry pitch.

"It (dew) maybe greases up the wicket a little bit, so the ball comes onto the bat a bit nicer," Agar said.

"For the spinners, maybe (playing in the day) will help.

"Zamps and I feel like we can exploit those conditions pretty well."

Bangladesh are yet to record a win in the Super 12 stage of this World Cup but, earlier this year, inflicted a crushing 4-1 T20 series win over an understrength Australian XI.

"We have a very different looking side and the wickets certainly aren't playing like those pitches," Agar said.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Oct 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 30: England beat Australia by eight wickets

Nov 4 v Bangladesh in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia