ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Aussies reset for must-win clash against Bangladesh

Ashton Agar says Australia have moved on quickly from the hiding England gave them ahead of two must-win games against Bangladesh and the West Indies if they are to reach the semi-finals

AAP

3 November 2021, 07:39 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo