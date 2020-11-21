Lack of white-ball cricket no issue for Agar

Ashton Agar won't bemoan a lack of white-ball cricket as he attempts to force his way back into Australia's 50-over side without being able to push his cause in domestic cricket.

Agar is set to fly into Sydney on Sunday and join Australia's limited-overs squad, after fulfilling his Marsh Sheffield Shield commitments and serving a two-week quarantine in Perth.

The 27-year-old was a fixture of Australia's teams in both white-ball formats last summer but has not played a one-day match since March in South Africa.

Agar describes that as "forever ago ... when the world was a little bit more normal", having missed out on 50-over selection on the tour of England and only played in the Twenty20s since.

He is also a realist ahead of next week's three-match Dettol ODI series against India, with three T20s to follow.

He accepts he is far more of a regular in the shortest format, given Australia's tendency to play only one spinner at home in one-day cricket.

He hasn't been able to push his cause for the ODI series with a lack of local competition due to COVID.

"Yeah I haven't played white-ball cricket for a little while, but that's nothing that worries me too much," Agar told AAP.

"The one-day side is a hard side to get into. Unless you're going to pick two spinners, Adam Zampa has a run of it at the start anyway.

"I've done everything I can in T20 cricket to push my case. I feel really confident in that format and feel like I showcased my skills."

Likewise, Agar is confident if he gets his shot in either of the white-ball formats he won't be underdone.

The spinning allrounder has proved a valuable tool for Australia in T20s, going at less than a run-a-ball in his six games on home soil last summer.

And while being inactive for a long period in the short format, he is more than ready to step back into the toughest arena for bowlers.

"I think I bowled about 150 overs in three Shield games," Agar said.

"I bowled on some wickets that were absolute highways.

"Trying to think batsmen out on really good wickets actually holds you in good stead going into an ODI and T20 series."

India Tour of Australia 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Dettol ODI Series v India

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Tour matches

Australia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne Oval

Australia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night)

Vodafone Test Series v India

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements.