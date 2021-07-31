Agar's plan to bring backyard approach to Asia

In case you don't know me: Ashton Agar

It will be nearly a decade on from his show-stopping entrance to international cricket when Ashton Agar's next Test opportunity likely presents itself, for which the spinner is looking back even further into the past for inspiration.

Australia's preparation for the T20 World Cup has brought Agar back to Bangladesh, the country where he played the most recent of his four Test matches during a gripping 1-1 series draw back in 2017.

In the intervening years the left-armer has become an integral part of Australia's T20 side, while he could also emerge as a more regular presence in 50-over cricket after an all-round effort in the Aussies' ODI series decider against West Indies in Barbados this week that earned rave reviews from coach Justin Langer.

The prospect of three Test tours to the subcontinent in the space of 12 months beginning early next year marks Agar's best hope of pulling on the Baggy Green again.

Not that he had any of the series marked in his diary.

"To be honest I couldn't have even told you those tours are on," Agar told cricket.com.au when asked about Australia's mooted tours of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India in 2022-23, all for World Test Championship points.

His last Test campaign four years ago begun with a vote of confidence; he got the nod to replace Steve O'Keefe as Nathan Lyon's spin partner for the series opener in Dhaka despite O'Keefe finishing the preceding Indian tour as Australia's joint leading wicket taker along with Lyon.

But the unusual circumstances of the second and final Test in Chittagong were less of an endorsement, with O'Keefe unexpectedly called in from outside the tour squad and ended up bowling 22 overs to Agar's five in the second innings.

The Western Australian was then overlooked on Australia's next trip to Asia, a two-Test series against Pakistan in the UAE in 2018.

"I've learnt a lot and I've experienced a lot since then," said Agar, reflecting on the 2017 Bangladesh series.

"I've got a bit more courage to go out there and try different things, almost like when you're playing in the backyard and all of a sudden you get this snap idea in your head that 'This might work' and you just do it.

"You're not worried about how it looks or what happens when it goes wrong.

"You only think 'What happens if it goes right?'.

"That's how I'm feeling at the moment, to try and do that in the Test arena on a spinning pitch. That'd be a hell of a lot of fun."

Agar knows he is no shoe-in to play alongside Lyon next year.

Mitchell Swepson was the Marsh Sheffield Shield's leading spin bowler last season and spent the Test summer as Lyon's back-up, while limited-overs star Adam Zampa has insisted his knowledge of the subcontinent can more than make up for his lack of first-class cricket in recent years.

But left-arm spin has been a crucial ingredient for teams hoping to climb what Langer has described as "Australian cricket's Mount Everest" – winning a Test series in India.

Langer was part of one of only two visiting Test sides to achieve the feat this century, and Australia's success in 2004 was unusual in that they not only possessed a once-in-a-lifetime leg-spinner in Shane Warne but also had a vastly experienced and remarkably disciplined three-man seam attack.

The more common approach for teams visiting India is the one taken by the only other recent triumphant touring team, England in 2012, in which they found an effective left-arm spinner (Monty Panesar) to partner with an-class orthodox off-spinner (Graeme Swann).

It's the method that has been preferred by India themselves, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (and more recently, Axar Patel) proving an unstoppable left-right spin combination.

"It just helps when you’ve got someone spinning away from the bat and someone spinning in, or someone spinning away at all times," said Agar, whose has Sri Lanka heritage from his Colombo-born mother Sonia. "It's a bigger challenge for the batsmen.

"There's always footmarks in different spots and you want to get someone who always has those in play.

"You've got to have a far greater problem-solving ability when you're out there, because you've got a far greater range (of delivery options) to choose from.

"I'm trying to be that left-arm spinner.

"I've never tried to be Nathan Lyon. My opportunities for Australia started in red-ball cricket but now they're coming in white ball cricket – I think that certainly counts for something as well."

Agar could be set for a backyard reunion of sorts next week if recent ODI debutant Wes Agar is picked to play alongside his older brother in green and gold for the first time in the five-match series against Bangladesh.

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (vc), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

Bangladesh squad: Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan

(all matches at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka)

First T20: August 3, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Second T20: August 4, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Third T20: August 6, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Fourth T20: August 7, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Fifth T20: August 9, 6pm (10pm AEST)