Agar joins Lee in T20I hat-trick club

Ashton Agar's stunning hat-trick against South Africa

Ashton Agar has become just the second Australian to take a men's T20 international hat-trick, ripping through South Africa’s middle order in Johannesburg.

Agar became the 13th man and the first Australian since Brett Lee 13 years ago to take three wickets in consecutive deliveries in a T20 international, sparking wild celebrations at the Wanderers.

In his first over of the match, Agar first had first Faf du Plessis well caught on the cover boundary by Kane Richardson before he trapped Andile Phehlukwayo leg before wicket the very next ball.

Captain Aaron Finch placed himself at first slip for the hat-trick ball and was rewarded when Dale Steyn edged Agar’s third ball straight into the waiting hands of Australia’s skipper.

Incredible scenes // AAP

With the ball safely in Finch’s grasp, Agar sprinted towards mid-wicket as his teammates converged on him, the Western Australian eventually mobbed in a huddle by his 10 teammates.

Agar is the first Australian male to take a hat-trick in any form of international cricket since James Faulkner against Sri Lanka in 2016.

The left-armer finished with figures of 5-24 from his four overs, the best men's T20I figures by an Australian.

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: February 23 at Port Elizabeth 11.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo