Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

'Resilient' Agar determined to persist in all formats

Ashton Agar says he wants to play for Australia in all three formats of the game after starring for WA with 5-64 in their Marsh Cup final triumph over South Australia

Jack Paynter in Perth

8 March 2023, 11:30 PM AEST

@jackpayn

